Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Darjeeling diaries are all about shooting, fun and french fries

1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Darjeeling diaries

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a knack for making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The diva, who has been gearing up for the release of Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, has also aced the art of striking a balance between work and family. Kareena doesn’t miss a chance to spend quality time with her loved ones despite her hectic schedule. In fact, as the Jab We Met actress is quite active on social media, she often gives a glimpse of her fun moments both on and off the set. To note, Kareena is currently shooting for her OTT debut with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie hit the floors early this month and is being shot in Darjeeling at the moment. Interestingly, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her shoot in the lap of nature. Interestingly, Bebo is also making sure to spend some time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. So, here’s a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Darjeeling diaries which are about work and family time.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram