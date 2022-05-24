Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Darjeeling diaries are all about shooting, fun and french fries

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a knack for making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The diva, who has been gearing up for the release of Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, has also aced the art of striking a balance between work and family. Kareena doesn’t miss a chance to spend quality time with her loved ones despite her hectic schedule. In fact, as the Jab We Met actress is quite active on social media, she often gives a glimpse of her fun moments both on and off the set.
To note, Kareena is currently shooting for her OTT debut with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie hit the floors early this month and is being shot in Darjeeling at the moment. Interestingly, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her shoot in the lap of nature. Interestingly, Bebo is also making sure to spend some time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. So, here’s a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Darjeeling diaries which are about work and family time.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Kareena had reshared a pic with co-star Jaideep Ahlawat from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial wherein they were seen pouting together for the camera. To note, this is the first time Kareena and Jaideep will be sharing the screen.
Photo Credit : Jaideep Ahlawat's Instagram
Bebo was accompanied by Jeh during her shoot in Kalimpong and the doting mommy made sure to spend time with the little munchkin while she was getting ready for the shoot. Kareena captioned the image as, “Getting ready with the best man for company”.
The actress had also treated fans with a pic from the first day on the sets as she was getting her hair one for the shoot. Interestingly, the cloudy sky served as the perfect background for the pic.
This pic had Kareena enjoying her dinner date with her team during her stay in Kalimpong. The actress was seen enjoying khowsey.
A fan had shared a pic with Kareena, Saif and Taimur who were seen spending time together in Darjeeling, The trio had posed happily for the camera with the fans. To note, Saif and Tim had flown to Darjeeling recently to spend time with Bebo as she is shooting there.
Photo Credit : saloni sarogi instagram
Kareena shared a video of herself with Vijay Varma wherein they were seen enjoying French fries on the sets. She is clearly enjoying every bit of herself as she is shooting in Kalimpong.
