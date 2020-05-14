/
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PICS with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay & others prove she looks good with all her co stars
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and others, and today, we rounded up a list of actors with whom Bebo has shared screen space to prove that she makes for an amazing co-star with all the actors.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with 2000-film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan and post that, she has featured in a series of films such as Khushi, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bodyguard, Ra.One, among others. Now prior to the lockdown, Bebo’s last release was Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all shootings have been stalled and no film releases taking place and therefore, before the lockdown ends and normalcy sets in, and stars get back to shooting, we decided to round up a list of actors whom Kareena has worked with in her two- decade long career.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Well, to begin with, we can say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few actresses who has had the opportunity to share screen space with all the Khans- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Besides, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also worked with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Imran Khan, Arjun Kapoor, among other actors, and therefore, we decided to round up a list of actors that Bebo has shared screen space with to show that she looks good with everyone.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared screen space with Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots and post that, Aamir and Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Well, it all started on the sets of Tashan when Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan and while shooting for the film, the two fell in love and rest, as they say, is history. Among a host of her co-stars, we can safely say that Kareena Kapoor Khan's on-screen and off-screen chemistry with Saif Ali Khan is the best
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are one of the most sought-after couples of the silver screen, and the two have worked together in a couple of films. From Aitraaz, Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq,
to Good Newwz, Bebo and Akki are one of the most good looking pairs of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor came together for Balki's Ki & Ka and although the film didn't perform brilliantly at the box office, their pairing was loved by one and all
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan were seen in films such as Yaadein, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and when we look back, we can safely say that Hrithik and Bebo should be cast by directors more often because these two are sheer magic on screen. Don't you agree?
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor
From dating each other to being a hit jodi on-screen, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor look great together on the silver screen. From Fida to Jab We Met and Udta Punjab, Bebo looked the best with Shahid Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut with Abhishek Bachchan in J P Dutta's Refugee, and needless to say, their pairing was loved by everyone
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan
From Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared screen space with Imran Khan in two films, and although both the films flopped at the box office, but Bebo proved that be it a junior actor or senior, she looks good with all the co-stars.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and late Irrfan Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, and although they didn't have a lot of scenes in the film, but fans loved their scenes together.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Punjab star Diljit Dosanjh in Udta Punjab and Good Newwz and while fans had their doubts to see Bebo and Diljit on screen but Bebo proved all the critics wrong when her on-screen chemistry was loved by in Udta Punjab.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor
From Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, to Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Tusshar Kapoor in the early days of her career and although their films didn't perform well at the box office, however, fans loved their jodi
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn
From Yuva, Golmaal Returns, Omkara, Singham Returns to Golmaal 3, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn's on-screen chemistry in the films has always been the highlight of their films, and fans always wait to see them together on screen again
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space with Arjun Rampal in We Are Family and Heroine and when two good looking actors come on screen, it only adds to the story, isn't it?
