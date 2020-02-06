Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Couples whose airport looks are UNMISSABLE

Check out these Bollywood couples who have managed to keep their style at the airport in order just like their red carpet events and movies.
    Bollywood couples who are giving style goals as they step out for the airport

    Bollywood has adopted a lot of things from Hollywood whether it's their movies, characters or their style files. One such thing trending in Bollywood is the airport style files. Actors and actresses put their best fashion foot forward and opt for high street fashion when it comes to flying in style. Well it's just not the B-town celebrities, but celeb kids from Taimur Ali Khan to Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor as well are on the same page as their celebrity parents when it comes to style. Check these photos of B-town couples who were seen in the best airport looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    The couple who returned from their Swiss holiday showed off their ultra-luxurious winter wear at the airport. For the long travel, Anushka kept it stylish with an oversized bomber jacket that served as a layer over a simple black tee. She styled it with a pair of black leggings and thigh-high leather boots. Her husband was no less as he opted to keep it simple in a basic tee by Givenchy and layered it up with a beige coat

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned from their European vacation and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Ranbir sported a colourful jacket paired with a cap, Alia was in pink and even sported quirky shades.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor donned an all-black ensemble that included a black tee with track pants, Mira Rajput on the other hand, was seen donning a high neck blue tee with black pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    The regal couple doesn't just make an appearance but they make it to the headlines whenever they head out in style to fly.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    This couple usually twins in their airport look. In this picture, Deepika wore what looks like a layered skirt, tucked in her top and paired it with black boots, Ranveer looked dapper in black pants, a plain t-shirt, and a biker leather jacket. Both of them accessorized their ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

