Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli: Celebs can't get enough of the PDA pose

1 / 7

Bollywood celebs are obsessed with this particular pose when it comes to their loved ones

When it comes to displaying romance in Bollywood, actors and actresses are in the top of their game. The same goes for their personal life too, where celebs now don't shy away from displaying their love for each other on their social media, amidst social gatherings, vacations or high-end Bollywood parties. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, not only the ladies but male celebs as well have displayed their affection for their girlfriends and wives through their affectionate kiss on cheek moments. Check out these photos and let us know which couple was your favourite!

Photo Credit : Instagram