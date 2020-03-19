Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli: Celebs can't get enough of the PDA pose

Check out this one particular pose that Bollywood couples absolutely love to click pictures in especially the most powerful ones in B-Town.
1231 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2020 01:35 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Bollywood celebs are obsessed with this particular pose when it comes to their loved ones

    Bollywood celebs are obsessed with this particular pose when it comes to their loved ones

    When it comes to displaying romance in Bollywood, actors and actresses are in the top of their game. The same goes for their personal life too, where celebs now don't shy away from displaying their love for each other on their social media, amidst social gatherings, vacations or high-end Bollywood parties. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, not only the ladies but male celebs as well have displayed their affection for their girlfriends and wives through their affectionate kiss on cheek moments. Check out these photos and let us know which couple was your favourite!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ringed in their new year with this romantic post on social media where the stunning diva is planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor bless our feed with this adorable pose.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Ranveer surely can't get enough of his lady and this picture proves it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas steals a kiss and makes our hearts go" Aww"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's kiss on cheek pose is unique just like their love story.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    The Nawabi couple seals the deal with this kiss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

