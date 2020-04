1 / 6

Interesting things shared about the actress by her family members

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one amazing star, not only her talent as an actor has left us dumbfounded at times but her bold nature as well. She has created a milestone in the industry with her professional nature and box office hits. The actress who started her career with the 2000 war film Refugee, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and recently completed 20 years in the industry. The actress's last film Angrezi Medium was loved critically and Good Newwz was a box-office hit. The Jab We Met star was back to work just months after giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan who is the internet's favourite star kid. The three-year-old never fails to break the internet with his adorable looks and it has grabbed the attention of B-Town celebs. The actress recently joined the social media networking site, Instagram years after staying away from the same. The diva reacted to some trolls a while back who pestered her for hiring a nanny for her child. To which she reacted, “I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies.” Living up to the legacy of Kapoor family name couldn't have been easy, but Kareena Kapoor Khan has done it with grace and dignity. The actress' red carpet looks, off-duty looks and vacation pictures and Bebo's stylish looks always get hailed by her fans and critics as well. The actress will soon be seen in the movies Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. The diva has over the years broken several stereotypes especially about married actresses and the ones who have children, "I love being a mother as much as I love my work." She added: "I want to ace that balancing act and be an example for others. Even if this (doing fewer films) turns out to be a mistake, I'm okay with it. I have no regrets about the path I have chosen." shared Kareena. Saif was recently also the first male guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want and revealed a lot of interesting things about Kareena as well as about their relationship and marriage. On Koffee with Karan when Ranbir made an appearance with his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, the host of the show Filmmaker Karan Johar called them the Information and Broadcast department of the industry. Today check out these things shared by these fun cousins about each other. And Ranbir actually shared a lot of things about Kareena we never knew. Today let's check out some interesting statements made by the actress's family members over the past few years about Kareena. From her cousin brother Ranbir to her hubby Saif Ali Khan, read on

Photo Credit : Instagram