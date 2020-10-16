Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's anniversary: A look at the Nawab and Begum's quotes about each other

1 / 8

These are the things Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared about each other

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan are all set to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary today. Wishes from their close friends and fans have already started pouring in for the beautiful couple. The Nawab and his beautiful Begum have another reason to celebrate this year as they would soon welcome their second child next year. It was on the sets of Tashan that the actors are said to have fallen in love. “I unabashedly wore my heart on my sleeve and it was a nice ride till I finally met Saif and we fell in love.” Kareena once said in an interview. Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of the movie Tashan. Saif proposed to Kareena twice on their trip to Paris once at a bar and again at the Notre Dame Church. The two got married in a private affair in Mumbai on the 16th of October 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, who is the internet's favorite star kid. The actress made her social media debut this year and has been blessing our feed with numerous photos of her life indoors this lockdown, which fans of the star are absolutely loving this change. From taking part in social initiatives during the crisis right now to her beauty regimes, her social media is a hub of a lot of interesting things. As we wait for the couple's anniversary post on the begum's photo grid. Take a look at some interesting quotes shared about the two by each other.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani