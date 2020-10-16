Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's anniversary: A look at the Nawab and Begum's quotes about each other

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's anniversary: A look at the Nawab and Begum's quotes about each other

As the Royal couple of Bollywood turns 8. Take a look at these romantic quotes shared by the Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan & Nawab Saif Ali Khan about each other.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: October 16, 2020 07:48 am
  • 1 / 8
    These are the things Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared about each other

    These are the things Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared about each other

    Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan are all set to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary today. Wishes from their close friends and fans have already started pouring in for the beautiful couple. The Nawab and his beautiful Begum have another reason to celebrate this year as they would soon welcome their second child next year. It was on the sets of Tashan that the actors are said to have fallen in love. “I unabashedly wore my heart on my sleeve and it was a nice ride till I finally met Saif and we fell in love.” Kareena once said in an interview. Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of the movie Tashan. Saif proposed to Kareena twice on their trip to Paris once at a bar and again at the Notre Dame Church. The two got married in a private affair in Mumbai on the 16th of October 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, who is the internet's favorite star kid. The actress made her social media debut this year and has been blessing our feed with numerous photos of her life indoors this lockdown, which fans of the star are absolutely loving this change. From taking part in social initiatives during the crisis right now to her beauty regimes, her social media is a hub of a lot of interesting things. As we wait for the couple's anniversary post on the begum's photo grid. Take a look at some interesting quotes shared about the two by each other.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    The only condition of Kareena's to become Saif's wife

    The only condition of Kareena's to become Saif's wife

    "Today I am a wife and all my life I will work and earn money and my husband will support. That is the only condition (on which) I married Saif."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    How Saif knew the timing was perfect

    How Saif knew the timing was perfect

    "I think timing is everything. I met Kareena at a point in my life when I was ready to consolidate and build in every area of my life. She brought a great sense of stability; I felt like we were able to create a solid foundation on which I could build emotionally, financially, and professionally."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Why Kareena feels she is lucky

    Why Kareena feels she is lucky

    "God has been very kind to me. I am lucky to have found this man who is so modern, so liberated. He's much more intelligent than me. I like the fact that he is so well read and that I can count on him for everything."

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's instagram

  • 5 / 8
    About her husband's royal status

    About her husband's royal status

    "Yes, and as it turned out, he is a prince, which fits my fairy tale metaphor perfectly, but he didn't have to be one. I mean, he would have been just as charming without his title."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan on respectively each other's space

    Kareena Kapoor Khan on respectively each other's space

    "I don't think anything has changed. If you are in love and you are happy, then that's all that matters. I believe in the institution of marriage and it's like a tag to cement the relationship for your friends, family and public. And it is a celebration of the fact that Saif and I are in love, and we want to spend our life together."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Kareena on Saif's parental skills

    Kareena on Saif's parental skills

    "Saif has been a parent before. He is a father, and the coolest one I know. He is amazing with his children, and they are so well brought up. I just want him to be like that with our child. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. But with Saif, it's quite strange: Saif is very spoiled, and he spoils me a lot too. But with his children, he's very grounded. Suddenly, he is all stable-headed and becomes another person. It's quite amazing."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    When Kareena shared about Saif's concerns

    When Kareena shared about Saif's concerns

    I’ve been keeping myself so busy during this pregnancy that Saif always says ‘You’ll have this baby in Mehboob Studios!’ My friends are constantly teasing me and telling me to calm down and do less. But knowing me, don’t be surprised if I head straight from the hospital to a shoot. I think I’ll definitely be fully back at work one month after my baby is born.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement