1 / 7

Bollywood actresses on the beauty tip they received from their mothers

Have you ever wondered that despite working for long hours with makeup on their face, how do actresses manage to keep their skin looking fresh and glowing all the time? There's no doubt that celebrities use the right product to protect their skin. But there are many who mostly prefer home made remedies that do the right trick and deal with skincare problems. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kiara Advani, undeniably these celebrities have flawless skin. At times, the actresses have spilled beans on their beauty secret as well. Drinking lot of water is one common thing that they do to keep their skin glowing. Apart from that, many actresses have also shared the one beauty tip they have received from their mothers that they religiously follow. Speaking of that, here's a list of celebs who shared the beauty lesson they learned from their moms.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani