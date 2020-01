1 / 11

Kareena with her cutest little munchkin Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is without a doubt the diva of bollywood. The actress has been in the industry for more than two decades and is still going strong as a rock. With an impeccable professional graph, she is still one of the most successful and relevant stars in today's time. Kareena not only has a great lineup of films for the upcoming year but she is also known for being a total family person. She makes sure to make time for her family and spend time with them on vacations and holidays. Bebo keeps going to vacations with family and although she is not officially on Instagram, we have a cool collection of her vacation pictures that you must definitely check out.

Photo Credit : Instagram