Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Coolest moms of Bollywood

Mothers hold a special place in everyone's hearts. They are the first ones to teach us about life and help us start the journey in the world with ease. Bollywood moms are the same and while they raise their children, they are glamorous and extremely social at the same time. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, here's a look at Bollywood moms who look their glamorous best on most occasions.
Mira Kapoor is a mother of two and is referred to as one of the coolest moms in Bollywood. The celebrity mother keeps her fans and followers up to date about her life and is often seen encouraging her children to try new things.
Kareena is the ultra-cool mom of Bollywood. The mother of two, Kareena has set a new benchmark for expecting and new moms.
Sunny adopted her first kid Nisha and later became a mom of two more through surrogacy in 2018. Even though work keeps her busy all the time, she is still a hands-on mom. She is often seen taking her kids for activities, helping them study, and inspiring them to become better.
Shilpa Shetty is known to live life on her own terms and is carving her own path too. She is a mother of two and has excelled in juggling between her work and her full-time job as a mother.
Soha Ali Khan has not restricted herself from experiencing other aspects of life along with motherhood. She is often seen as a hands-on mom making her little daughter Inaaya her priority while she has embraced herself as an actor, author.
