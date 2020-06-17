Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, List of Bollywood moms who give fitspiration

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, List of Bollywood moms who give fitspiration

In Bollywood, there are many actresses who are looked upon by many for fitness. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora and Mandira Bedi, take a look at Bollywood moms who are considered as fitness icons.
11077 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Bollywood moms who give fitness goals

    Bollywood moms who give fitness goals

    In Bollywood, there are many actresses who are looked upon by many for fitness. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora and Mandira Bedi, many stars who are considered as fitness icons often share their workout videos on social media. Apart from working out and staying fit, actresses also motivate their fans to stay fit. While some are regular at the gym, some religiously work out indoors. Anyone who follows Shilpa Shetty knows that she is a mother and a yoga enthusiast. The actress often shares videos of herself practicing yoga. She has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. The actress once revealed that yoga has made her fitter from within. Shilpa even added that she feels yoga is the road to happiness. Very often, she is joined by her husband as well. Shilpa Shetty's videos are inspirational. Apart from Shilpa Shetty, there are many Bollywood moms who are fitness fanatic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora is a fitness freak. The star is a regular at the gym. Very often, she keeps uploading her workout pics and videos on social media. Her workout routine includes cardio as it helps boost metabolism. She also swears by yoga and pilates.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Mandira Bedi

    Mandira Bedi

    Mandira Bedi is considered to be a fitness icon. The star's physique is goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Lisa Haydon

    Lisa Haydon

    Lisa who is a mother of two has maintained herself extremely well. She has a sizzling figure. Her social media posts give an insight into the actress' fitness routine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen who recently made her comeback is a fitness freak. Her social media posts give an insight into her workout routine. She often posts videos of herself working out with beau Rohman Shawl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty

    As we mentioned earlier, Shilpa Shetty has dedicated her life to fitness. The actress swears by yoga. She regularly posts her videos doing yoga. The same also encourages others to remain fit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo is one actress who is looked upon by many for fitness. Anyone and everyone who follows her knows she swears by pilates. The actress is a regular at the gym.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor also works out religiously. The actress swears by yoga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi is spotted in the town as she steps out to shop for essentials amid Covid 19 scare
PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi is spotted in the town as she steps out to shop for essentials amid Covid 19 scare
When Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes shared a frame & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans loved their camaraderie; See Pics
When Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes shared a frame & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans loved their camaraderie; See Pics
When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
Rakul Preet Singh\'s social media gives fans an insight into her vibrant home; See PICS
Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives fans an insight into her vibrant home; See PICS
Hansika Motwani\'s snaps with her mother display the bond of friendship they share; Check PHOTOS
Hansika Motwani's snaps with her mother display the bond of friendship they share; Check PHOTOS
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement