Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, List of Bollywood moms who give fitspiration

Bollywood moms who give fitness goals

In Bollywood, there are many actresses who are looked upon by many for fitness. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora and Mandira Bedi, many stars who are considered as fitness icons often share their workout videos on social media. Apart from working out and staying fit, actresses also motivate their fans to stay fit. While some are regular at the gym, some religiously work out indoors. Anyone who follows Shilpa Shetty knows that she is a mother and a yoga enthusiast. The actress often shares videos of herself practicing yoga. She has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. The actress once revealed that yoga has made her fitter from within. Shilpa even added that she feels yoga is the road to happiness. Very often, she is joined by her husband as well. Shilpa Shetty's videos are inspirational. Apart from Shilpa Shetty, there are many Bollywood moms who are fitness fanatic.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani