Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to keep your beach holiday outfits chic and stylish
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon for many and a bonafide diva. She is one hell of a stunner and often leaves the fashion police speechless with her style game on point. Check out the star's beach outfits which you can take inspirations from.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4851 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 3, 2020 01:00 pm
1 / 8
Kareena Kapoor's beach style
We are all stuck up in quarantine at our homes which has left us dreaming about our next vacations. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for acing her style game like a pro! Be it her red carpet appearances, family gatherings, promotional events, girls party night or her casual outings, it's hard to miss Kareena's styling. While she surely has one of the most glam teams in the industry to deck her up, we're also a fan of her style! Bebo created a storm on the internet as she joined social media and has already crossed the 2 million mark in just a couple of weeks. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun-kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! From a pantsuit, camisole, strapless dress to a tee and pair of jeans, Kareena Kapoor is always styled to perfection and pulls off every look like a boss. Apart from being extremely successful professionally, the diva is also a big-time family person and makes sure to spend quality time with them at regular family holidays. She is an exotic beach lover and we are a fan of her spectacular beach photos! Check out the diva's beach styling which can surely help you up to your style game and get those perfect #InstaWorthy snaps from your holidays!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
A bikini with an overcoat
It is simple, easy, breezy and comfortable with the coat adding a perfect touch of style.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Stylish headbands
To keep your hair in place at the windy beach evenings.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Sunny shades which app the apt pop of sunshine to your outfit
Choosing the right pair of sunglasses with the perfect pinch of funk is an essential!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
A comfortable kaftan
Skinny clothes are a big no for the sunny beach. Take cues from Kareena, who wore a grey coloured kaftan, which featured a belt to add more shape to the silhouette.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
A simple long white dress
Could this outfit be any more comfortable?
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Choose the right colour!
Choose the colour of your taste and style your beach outfit with a fashionable bikini set to get the perfect shots flaunting your beach body!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
The perfect hat to protect you from the scorching heat
Pair a good hat with a comfortable loose dress to enjoy the sound of the waves against the shore at ease.
Photo Credit : Instagram
