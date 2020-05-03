Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to keep your beach holiday outfits chic and stylish

1 / 8

Kareena Kapoor's beach style

We are all stuck up in quarantine at our homes which has left us dreaming about our next vacations. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for acing her style game like a pro! Be it her red carpet appearances, family gatherings, promotional events, girls party night or her casual outings, it's hard to miss Kareena's styling. While she surely has one of the most glam teams in the industry to deck her up, we're also a fan of her style! Bebo created a storm on the internet as she joined social media and has already crossed the 2 million mark in just a couple of weeks. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun-kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! From a pantsuit, camisole, strapless dress to a tee and pair of jeans, Kareena Kapoor is always styled to perfection and pulls off every look like a boss. Apart from being extremely successful professionally, the diva is also a big-time family person and makes sure to spend quality time with them at regular family holidays. She is an exotic beach lover and we are a fan of her spectacular beach photos! Check out the diva's beach styling which can surely help you up to your style game and get those perfect #InstaWorthy snaps from your holidays!

Photo Credit : Instagram