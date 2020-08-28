/
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi to Angelina Jolie: Actresses who worked during their pregnancies
Being pregnant and yet working is not an easy task at all. Yet, these actresses prove that nothing comes before their work. Here's a list of actresses who let the camera rolling despite a little bun in their oven.
A look at actresses who worked during their pregnancies
Witnessing your favourite celebrities expecting babies may make their fans swoon. But for pregnant actresses in the middle of filming a movie or television show, those burgeoning baby bump serves an excruciating task that needs to be addressed and appreciated. While acing the big bump during filming for movies may not be a trend, but these actresses shield up as the step in the front foot for their movies while embracing their pregnancy. Theses actresses wowed their fans and everyone else with their tactful acting skills while having a little bundle of joy in them. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, Wonder Woman Gal Gadaot or the Oscar-winning Kate Winslet and Penelope Cruz, nothing really stopped them from acting. Realising how a certain pause could affect the entire film and its counterparts, the actresses went ahead with the shooting. Does it not feel like these actresses are so much more than such simple actresses, larger than what they are. It is a well-established fact that it's no cakewalk to even do trivial jobs with all the mood swings, sudden contractions, physical heaviness and what not to do sequences for their films. Many Bollywood and Hollywood beauties have used their life of glitz and glamour to make a point that pregnancy is as natural as it can be and being strong is not an option, but a synonym of woman. We drew up a list of celebrities who kept the cameras rolling despite being pregnant.
Jaya Bachchan in Sholay
While acting in the evergreen cult film, Sholay, the wife of Amitabh Bachchan was three months pregnant. She managed to hide her baby bump with the drapes of her six-yard.
Sridevi in Judai
The legendary actress was reportedly about six months pregnant with Janhvi for her film starring Anil Kapoor.
Cobie Smulders in How I Met Your Mother
The actress informed the producers of How I Met Your Mother that she is pregnant during season four of the series.
Halle Berry in X-Men: The Days of Future Past
Halle Berry was three months pregnant when she was filming for X-Men: The Days of Future Past. The actress was stunning as a superhero mutant, Storm.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding
The actress who is all set to embrace motherhood once again showcased her baby bump in Veere Di Wedding.
Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: Age of Ultron
The actress aka agent Natasha Romanoff was pregnant with her first child, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. Johansson confessed in an interview on ABC’s Nightline, "I made more money pregnant than I've ever before.”
Penelope Cruz in Pirates of the Caribbean
The Oscar-winning Spanish beauty was pregnant with her and Javier Bardem’s first child. Penelope Cruz confessed when speaking to The Telegraph that she called on her younger sister, Monica to help her out. “Monica came at the end to do some scenes. She's a dancer and very good with a sword because she's done a film herself."
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman in all sense was actually pregnant while filming for the movie that took the box office at a storm. According to Entertainment Weekly, Gal Gadot was five months pregnant with her second child while shooting for the film.
Angelina Jolie in The Changeling
Angeline Jolie discovered she was pregnant while filming for her drama film, The Changeling. After the film folded, she gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox.
Kajol in We Are Family
Kajol was reportedly six-months pregnant with Yug Devgn while filming for her 2010 drama movie, We Are Family. She even played the role of a mother to three kids in the movie.
Kate Winslet in Divergent
The Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet filmed for 2014’s Divergent when she was 5 months pregnant.
Reese Witherspoon in Vanity Fair
Choice of clothes and the camera tricks and angles worked perfectly for Reese Witherspoon’s midsection. The courtesy to go extra miles to film the movie goes to son Deacon.
Juhi Chawla in Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa and Jhankaar Beats
The news of her pregnancy didn't stop the actress from shooting for her film, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa. Well, Juhi Chawla even shot for Jhankaar Beats when she was pregnant with her second child that too during the seventh month!
