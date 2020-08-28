From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi to Angelina Jolie: Actresses who worked during their pregnancies

1 / 14

A look at actresses who worked during their pregnancies

Witnessing your favourite celebrities expecting babies may make their fans swoon. But for pregnant actresses in the middle of filming a movie or television show, those burgeoning baby bump serves an excruciating task that needs to be addressed and appreciated. While acing the big bump during filming for movies may not be a trend, but these actresses shield up as the step in the front foot for their movies while embracing their pregnancy. Theses actresses wowed their fans and everyone else with their tactful acting skills while having a little bundle of joy in them. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, Wonder Woman Gal Gadaot or the Oscar-winning Kate Winslet and Penelope Cruz, nothing really stopped them from acting. Realising how a certain pause could affect the entire film and its counterparts, the actresses went ahead with the shooting. Does it not feel like these actresses are so much more than such simple actresses, larger than what they are. It is a well-established fact that it's no cakewalk to even do trivial jobs with all the mood swings, sudden contractions, physical heaviness and what not to do sequences for their films. Many Bollywood and Hollywood beauties have used their life of glitz and glamour to make a point that pregnancy is as natural as it can be and being strong is not an option, but a synonym of woman. We drew up a list of celebrities who kept the cameras rolling despite being pregnant.

Photo Credit : YouTube