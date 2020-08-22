Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in baggy jeans and shirt look; Check out these PHOTOS

1 / 7

A look at Kareena Kapoor's relaxed look as she steps out

Kareena is known not only for her strong acting but her never fading spell and craze over her ever-glamorous look. Be it Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or be it Geet from Jab We Met, she has aced all her characters with ease and authenticity. Including her red carpet appearance or sense of style, Bebo knows how to rule the roast like a queen. On August 12, Bebo and Saif announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple’s first child Taimur has been the centre of media attention since his birth in December 2016. The big brother now awaits his partner-in-crime to share the paparazzi’s attention. Kareena Kapoor creates a storm each with her presence, be it with photos on her social media account, candids, public appearances or her recent pregnancy announcement. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has been back to business despite the huge scare and mayhem of the alarming spread of the virus. The actress also seems to be enjoying her downtime with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. She has quite recently been spotted taking Taimur on a stroll, visiting her best friend’s residence, being back to the sets for the shooting of her movies. For Kareena, there seems no stopping as she takes on her days normally with the vigilant measure in place. Well, once again Bebo was spotted as she was out and about in the city. As obvious as ever, the Veere Di Wedding actress has her style game on point and kept it comfortable in loose-fitted jeans and a shirt.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani