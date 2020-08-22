/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in baggy jeans and shirt look; Check out these PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in baggy jeans and shirt look; Check out these PHOTOS
The Laal Singh Chadha actress has not let the unfavoured situation hold her back. The mommy-to-be steps out as she chooses comfort over everything with black flip-flops and a casual outfit. Check out!
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
12310 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 22, 2020 03:06 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7