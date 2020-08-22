Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in baggy jeans and shirt look; Check out these PHOTOS

The Laal Singh Chadha actress has not let the unfavoured situation hold her back. The mommy-to-be steps out as she chooses comfort over everything with black flip-flops and a casual outfit. Check out!
  • 1 / 7
    A look at Kareena Kapoor's relaxed look as she steps out

    Kareena is known not only for her strong acting but her never fading spell and craze over her ever-glamorous look. Be it Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or be it Geet from Jab We Met, she has aced all her characters with ease and authenticity. Including her red carpet appearance or sense of style, Bebo knows how to rule the roast like a queen. On August 12, Bebo and Saif announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple’s first child Taimur has been the centre of media attention since his birth in December 2016. The big brother now awaits his partner-in-crime to share the paparazzi’s attention. Kareena Kapoor creates a storm each with her presence, be it with photos on her social media account, candids, public appearances or her recent pregnancy announcement. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has been back to business despite the huge scare and mayhem of the alarming spread of the virus. The actress also seems to be enjoying her downtime with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. She has quite recently been spotted taking Taimur on a stroll, visiting her best friend’s residence, being back to the sets for the shooting of her movies. For Kareena, there seems no stopping as she takes on her days normally with the vigilant measure in place. Well, once again Bebo was spotted as she was out and about in the city. As obvious as ever, the Veere Di Wedding actress has her style game on point and kept it comfortable in loose-fitted jeans and a shirt.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    A relaxed look

    The Jab We Met stunner opts for a straight cut baggy jeans along with a similar coloured shirt. The actress is in a relaxed and calm mood as she steps out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    The task is to Mask it

    Not forgetting the precautionary measures, the Bollywood diva gears up in a white mask.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Next big release

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Instagram stronger than ever

    Kareena has been acing her Instagram game ever since she has made her debut. In no time, her fans all over the world stepped into her social life by following her. The actress sure obliges her fans time and again.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Cold colour choices

    Kareena moves towards on the colder side of the scale as she chooses shades of blue for the day.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Mommy-to-be

    The lady recently announced that she and Saif are expecting their second child. While the netizens are not yet over Taimur they are more than excited to see his sibling.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

