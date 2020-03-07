/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in athleisure as she dons white on white and nails the look; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in athleisure as she dons white on white and nails the look; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner and there is no denying that. Check out her latest photos as she pulls off a white on white outfit with ease and style.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1303 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 7, 2020 06:14 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment