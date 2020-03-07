Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in athleisure as she dons white on white and nails the look; Check PHOTOS

1 / 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan's stunning photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan has lately been breaking the internet since she made her most awaited social media debut. The actress posted a picture of hers with son Taimur that is beyond adorable. She is one of the stylish divas of B Town. With a career span of over two decades, she rules the hearts of the audience and has truly created a niche for herself. She is one of the most bankable and sought after actresses currently and enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. She was last seen in Good Newwz co starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film gained immense love and appreciation from the critics and audience. Bebo has an exciting line-up of films this year with Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Angrezi Medium in her kitty. Apart from being a versatile actress and sass queen, she is also a style icon for many as she pulls off every outfit with absolute grace. She was recently papped in the city sporting an all white athleisure an looked super stylish. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani