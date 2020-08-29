Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a green salwar suit as she steps out on a rainy day; See Photos



Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful celebrities of Bollywood. Kareena recently stepped out on a rainy day looking beautiful as ever. Check out her latest pictures.
    A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest pictures

    

    Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The actress recently created buzz after she and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple announced their pregnancy news by releasing a statement which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!!" The couple further thanked their well wishers for all their love and support. Bebo and Saif are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur is a star in his own right. He has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. The little munchkin's pictures shared by mommy Kareena Kapoor are always a treat to the eyes. The actress has been sharing beautiful pictures on Instagram flaunting her pregnancy glow. For the uninitiated, Bebo made her Instagram debut this year. She is a very active social media user. Being an active social media user, Bebo often shares her pictures and videos giving fans an insight into her life. Well, Kareena recently stepped out on a rainy day looking beautiful as ever. Check out her latest pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Keeping it stylish

    

    The actress stunned in a green salwar suit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Style is always on point

    

    Bebo is one of the stylish stars of Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional look, Bebo knows how to dress and impress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Pregnancy glow

    

    The actress' pregnancy glow is visible on her face.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Gorgeous and how!

    

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Stunning

    

    She looks simply stunning in this candid picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Great fan following

    

    Bebo who made her debut on Instagram this year enjoys a huge fan following. Ever since making her debut on Instagram, Kareena has been sharing pictures and videos giving her million fans an insight into her life.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Upcoming projects

    

    The actress will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the actress' upcoming project.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

