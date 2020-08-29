Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a green salwar suit as she steps out on a rainy day; See Photos

1 / 8

A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The actress recently created buzz after she and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple announced their pregnancy news by releasing a statement which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!!" The couple further thanked their well wishers for all their love and support. Bebo and Saif are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur is a star in his own right. He has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. The little munchkin's pictures shared by mommy Kareena Kapoor are always a treat to the eyes. The actress has been sharing beautiful pictures on Instagram flaunting her pregnancy glow. For the uninitiated, Bebo made her Instagram debut this year. She is a very active social media user. Being an active social media user, Bebo often shares her pictures and videos giving fans an insight into her life. Well, Kareena recently stepped out on a rainy day looking beautiful as ever. Check out her latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani