Kareena Kapoor Khan's unmissable dresses

Kareena Kapoor Khan's big Instagram debut is what everyone is talking about. Bebo graced the social media platform with a brand collaboration and put a mysterious video of a cat as her first Instagram post. Kareena's style is unmissable and always breaks the internet. The actress' red carpet looks, off-duty looks and vacation pictures and Bebo's stylish looks always get hailed by her fans and critics as well. The actress will soon be seen in the movies Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. But do you know about the one trend Bebo is seen following often for her red carpet looks, events and casual outings? Well, its none other than thigh-high slit dresses the actress is often seen donning. Today, have a look at these stunning dresses of the diva which won hearts.

Photo Credit : Instagram