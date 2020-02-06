Kareena Kapoor Khan: Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny’s payment to her looks, 5 times Bollywood star shut down trolls

Home
Check out these 5 times, Kareena Kapoor Khan slammed trolls on the internet proving she is still one of the boldest and unapologetic actress in Bollywood.
    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those stars who is not on any social media platform but enjoys immense fan following despite that. The diva who has completed two decades in the industry recently reacted to trolls who pestered her for hiring a nanny for her child. To which she reacted, “I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies.” Find out the other times Kareena hit back at trolls on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    "Taimur bhookha mar raha hai" was one of the hateful comments towards Kareena and she replied saying"Woh bechara bhookha nahi marr raha hai. In fact, I think kuch zyaada hi kha raha hai aajkal, mota lag raha hai!"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    “Your nanny apparently draws a salary more than some people in the ministry do?” asked Arbaaz about her nanny's pay. Kareena was baffled by this question and replied, “Accha, really. How do they know? But that should be addressed by the ministry. There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    "Who is Saif but to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me...and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason I am wearing it..I am taking a dip." replied the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Speaking about it, the actress had shared in an interview, “When I was pregnant, there was so much talk about me being up and about. People need to let women embrace the various phases of their lives.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies. To you judgemental folks who know nothing about my life, please note that there’s a finger I’m showing you in my mind right now

    Photo Credit : Instagram

