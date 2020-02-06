Kareena Kapoor Khan: Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny’s payment to her looks, 5 times Bollywood star shut down trolls

1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan hits back trolls in the most sassy way

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those stars who is not on any social media platform but enjoys immense fan following despite that. The diva who has completed two decades in the industry recently reacted to trolls who pestered her for hiring a nanny for her child. To which she reacted, “I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies.” Find out the other times Kareena hit back at trolls on the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram