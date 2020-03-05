Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Taimur Ali Khan's pics to her fitness videos, 6 things to expect from star's Instagram

Check out these things we would absolutely love to see on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram grid. From Taimur's photos to her fitness videos, Read on.
4054 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    5 Things we are looking forward to in Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media

    5 Things we are looking forward to in Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media! Yes ! you read it right. The diva is finally on Instagram and we can't keep calm. Until now, the actress has just shared a graphic video of a cat but we surely can't wait for her to give her fans an insight into her daily updates and personal life. Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how she likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight but she was that one star who managed to make headlines and often broke the internet with her glam appearances on the red carpet, Bollywood events or whenever she took off for a vacation with her family or friends. Today we have these things we are absolutely looking forward to witness on her Instagram grid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Into the lives of Kapoors and Pataudis

    Into the lives of Kapoors and Pataudis

    We would love to see the up, close and personal side of the Royal family and the filmy family as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan and his pictures with Kareena and other family members

    Internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan and his pictures with Kareena and other family members

    That would be our favourite part of Kareena Kapoor Khan's feed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Fitness motivation on point

    Fitness motivation on point

    The actress's journey to fitness post-pregnancy is a an inspiration to millions and we can't wait for those amazing fitness videos of how she managed to stay so fit and look so fab.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Her style statements which break the internet every now and then

    Her style statements which break the internet every now and then

    She is undoubtedly an undefeatable person whether it comes to stardom or a sense of style. And many times her bold and unique outfits have made it to the headliners.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    The Nawab and Begum romance

    The Nawab and Begum romance

    We will finally get to witness the romantic pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Girl gang ruling the internet

    Girl gang ruling the internet

    The most popular and fashionable girl gang of Bollywood and their pictures would just make our day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

