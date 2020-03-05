Kareena Kapoor Khan: Taimur Ali Khan's pics to her fitness videos, 6 things to expect from star's Instagram

1 / 7

5 Things we are looking forward to in Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media

Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media! Yes ! you read it right. The diva is finally on Instagram and we can't keep calm. Until now, the actress has just shared a graphic video of a cat but we surely can't wait for her to give her fans an insight into her daily updates and personal life. Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how she likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight but she was that one star who managed to make headlines and often broke the internet with her glam appearances on the red carpet, Bollywood events or whenever she took off for a vacation with her family or friends. Today we have these things we are absolutely looking forward to witness on her Instagram grid.

Photo Credit : Instagram