Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur Ali Khan's these 10 PHOTOS prove he is the apple of her eye

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan make for the most adorable mother-son duo in Bollywood. Have a look at the ten photos of the actress with Tim Tim that prove he is the apple of her eye.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: March 17, 2020 09:48 pm
    Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur Ali Khan make for an adorable mother son duo

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan never fail to grab the attention of onlookers and the reasons are quite obvious. The adorable mother-son duos barely leave each other’s side and always accompany one another which is evident from their frequent viral pictures on social media. Be it heading out to the airport or be it going for shopping sessions, Kareena and Taimur are inseparable and make for the cutest duo in B-town. Moreover, they also dole out major style goals whenever they step out! Little Tim Tim was born to the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. He has been hogging the limelight since then owing to his overloaded cuteness and fun banters with the media. We at Pinkvilla now bring to you certain photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan which proves that he is the apple of her eye.

    One of the first pictures of Kareena with Taimur

    This is probably one of the first pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan with little Taimur that went viral on social media and literally broke the internet. The way she gives a peck on his head while he smiles is simply adorable.

    That beaming smile on her face!

    Kareena is always a bundle of happiness whenever Tim Tim accompanies her and this picture is proof!

    Taimur accompanies Kareena everywhere

    Taimur Ali Khan accompanies his mom Kareena everywhere and there is no doubt about this fact that they dole out major style goals.

    That moment when Taimur clings to his mom

    This is one of the best pictures of Kareena and Taimur in which he clings to her while being clicked by the paparazzi.

    Kareena surely knows how to handle the cranky kid!

    Kids do get cranky at times and it gets very difficult to handle them. But Kareena always knows how to console little Tim Tim whenever he gets pissed off.

    Kareena and Taimur are the perfect shopping partners

    We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan loves shopping. And the best part is that her favourite shopping partner is none other than Taimur himself.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's voting partner

    Well, Taimur still has fifteen more years to be eligible for voting but this does not stop him from accompanying his mom Kareena to voting centers.

    Twinning in traditional outfits

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's this picture caught everyone's attention last year during Diwali when the two of them twinned in pink traditional outfits.

    When Taimur accompanies mom Kareena for tours

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has to keep on juggling from one place to another owing to shooting schedules. But she never lets Taimur out of her sight and lets him accompany her whenever possible.

    Stylish lady with her stylish kid

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be a fashionista and serves as a style icon for many others in Bollywood. She makes sure that Tim Tim is also dressed in his best outfit just like her.

