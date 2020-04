Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur's THROWBACK pics from Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash are unmissable

1 / 8

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's THROWBACK photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. The little munchkin is a star in his own right and enjoys a massive fan following. He has several fan pages dedicated to him on social media. During Karan Johar's chat show, when Saif and Sara Ali Khan appeared on it, Karan had revealed that Taimur has the highest rate set by the paparazzi. The same speaks about his insane popularity. Every picture of Taimur breaks the internet and goes viral on the internet. Due to Coronavirus scare, many fans have been missing his adorable clicks. However, thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram as ever since making her debut on social media, she has been treating her fans with some of the most adorable clicks of her son. Right from Taimur learning gardening skills from Saif Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting a pasta necklace made by Taimur and him painting the balcony walls and more, Bebo is keeping everyone updated. Recently, we came across a few pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Taimur from Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash. The pictures of baby Taimur are too cute to handle. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani