Kareena Kapoor Khan: Take inspiration from Laal Singh Chaddha star's comfy kurtas to lounge in amid lockdown
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon for millions of her fans. The diva makes sure she ups the style quotient with her most fashionable appearances and leaves everyone speechless. Here is her best kurtas look which is beyond comfortable and is worth checking out.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: May 8, 2020 04:30 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan inspired comfy kurtas to lounge in all day
Coronavirus has led to an extended lockdown in the country which has also brought the shoots from the film industry on a halt. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! The diva's quarantine posts are indeed a delight for her fans! Be it her love for kaftans, no-makeup selfies, Taimur's easter bunny face to her captivating throwback holiday pictures, she is bringing a storm on the internet for all the right reasons. We’re enjoying this side of her. It’s refreshing to see the Jab We Met actress breaking away from the super-glam public persona. Meanwhile, coronavirus lockdown has led all of us to take out our most comfy pyjamas and outfits and lounge in them all day. Bebo has always been a style icon for the country and is a favourite of the fashion world as well! In an interview, she said, "Well, I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else's footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident." Recently, in a recent interview, the diva opened up about how she always prefers comfort in her outfits. Mrs Khan said, "I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.” She also dons some of the most comfortable yet stylish kurta sets which set the ideal inspirations for kurta outfits to lounge in all day amid this lazy and monotonous quarantine routine! Have a look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Yellow never looked so good
Kareena pairs a yellow-green kurta with white bottom wear and a dupatta along with it while keeping it simple and accessorizing the look with a pair of black sunglasses at the airport.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Effortlessly stylish
Kapoor Khan gives the ideal outfit choice to look stylish on days you don't want to dress up. A dusty brown cotton kurta set that screams comfort. The set featured a baggy kurta with pockets in the from. Mrs Khan styled it with matching straight cut pants. While the kurta set was more on the desi side, she gave it a modern twist by opting for a pair of crisp white sneakers.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
All white kurta sets
A simple white kurta with a set of pants and sneakers, this outfit ensemble speaks volumes for comfort and style at the same time!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Polka dotted kurta set
A polka-dotted oversized kurta set makes the comfiest and stylish look indeed.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
An embroidered kurta
Take your style game up a notch with this chic kurta set amid lockdown!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The epitome of comfortable
This outfit is the apt choice for an easy-going kurta to lounge in.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Pink and white ensemble
A pastel shade kurta with a pair of palazzo pants can be the best way to dress up to go and buy the groceries.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
For the love of white
Bebo is surely a big-time fan of all-white ethnic outfits and pulls it off with ease. Speaking about her ideal outfit for a normal off-duty day, the actress revealed, "Just the way I am. I'm always in jeans and boots and a sweater or sweatshirt, very casual. Couture is not up to my alley. I do it as part of my job. But I don't go out of my way to style myself in a couture gown."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Airport traditional looks
Saif and Kareena aka 'Saifeena' are big fans of ethnic wear and their amazing traditional looks never go wrong! The star's kurta is the apt choice to lounge in and fulfill that wish list of books!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
