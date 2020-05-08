Kareena Kapoor Khan: Take inspiration from Laal Singh Chaddha star's comfy kurtas to lounge in amid lockdown

1 / 10

Kareena Kapoor Khan inspired comfy kurtas to lounge in all day

Coronavirus has led to an extended lockdown in the country which has also brought the shoots from the film industry on a halt. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! The diva's quarantine posts are indeed a delight for her fans! Be it her love for kaftans, no-makeup selfies, Taimur's easter bunny face to her captivating throwback holiday pictures, she is bringing a storm on the internet for all the right reasons. We’re enjoying this side of her. It’s refreshing to see the Jab We Met actress breaking away from the super-glam public persona. Meanwhile, coronavirus lockdown has led all of us to take out our most comfy pyjamas and outfits and lounge in them all day. Bebo has always been a style icon for the country and is a favourite of the fashion world as well! In an interview, she said, "Well, I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else's footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident." Recently, in a recent interview, the diva opened up about how she always prefers comfort in her outfits. Mrs Khan said, "I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.” She also dons some of the most comfortable yet stylish kurta sets which set the ideal inspirations for kurta outfits to lounge in all day amid this lazy and monotonous quarantine routine! Have a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani