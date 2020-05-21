Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are Bebo’s airport, vacay and party photos that prove she loves to ‘boot’ up

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are Bebo’s airport, vacay and party photos that prove she loves to ‘boot’ up

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan that proves that she loves to wear boots. Take a look
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 12:04 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to wear boots and here are photos that prove the same

    Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to wear boots and here are photos that prove the same

    We all have our favourite actors and actresses and while some have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as their top favorite, others root for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif but one actress that makes it to everyone’s favorites list is undoubtedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress that is loved by one and all. Be it her movies, red carpet appearance, or sense of style, Bebo, as she is fondly called, knows how to rule the roast. Now amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are in quarantine at home, with no new paparazzi photos of actors and no new gym looks, we decided to round up a series of photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for boots. That’s right! For all those who don’t know, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to flaunt her boots at every outing of hers or so we’d like to believe. Yes, if you scroll through her airport photos or vacay photos or Instagram, you’d notice that Kareena loves to pair her outfit with her boots and so, we got together a series of photos that prove that Kareena loves boots. What is interesting is that she has such a vast collection of boots that we, for a moment, were left counting her pair of boots.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic as she poses with Taimur Ali Khan in London

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic as she poses with Taimur Ali Khan in London

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vacay look is on point as she sports a casual look with boots

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a diva as she shoots in London for Angrezi Medium

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a diva as she shoots in London for Angrezi Medium

    For her last film, Angrezi Medium, wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a cop, the diva sported a chic look and in the first photo that was shared online, Kareena was seen wearing jeans, shirt and boots.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes heads turn as she stuns at the airport with Saif and Taimur

    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes heads turn as she stuns at the airport with Saif and Taimur

    Not just vacations, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to pick up her boots for her airport looks

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total poser and this picture with her friends is proof

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total poser and this picture with her friends is proof

    Besides her pout, one thing that has Bebo's heart are her collection of boots and the Good Newwz actress sports them like a boss

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan strut the airport nailing their chic look

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan strut the airport nailing their chic look

    Be it knee-high boots, ankle boots, Calf length boots, or thigh-high boots, Kareena Kapoor Khan nails all her looks

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a breath of fresh air as she pairs an all black outfit with boots

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a breath of fresh air as she pairs an all black outfit with boots

    Bella Hadid had once said that she loves to 'dress up, but I usually end up in leather jacket and boots', and this is something that Bebo would surely endorse.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan proves that jeans, leather jacket and boots can never go out of fashion

    Kareena Kapoor Khan proves that jeans, leather jacket and boots can never go out of fashion

    Kareena Kapoor Khan proves that jeans, leather jacket and boots can never go out of fashion as she makes an appearance at the airport nailing her chic look

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 9 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pataudi vacations are all about dressing up

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pataudi vacations are all about dressing up

    Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in this photo from their Pataudi getaway and Bebo's chic look is on fleek

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan look delightful as they strike a pose during their recent vacay

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan look delightful as they strike a pose during their recent vacay

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan strike a 'nawabi' pose during their recent vacay and as always, Bebo decided to ditch the gown and instead, sport jeans, jacket and boots

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose together at Pataudi palace

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose together at Pataudi palace

    As much as Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her boots, sister Karisma Kapoor too loves to wear boots as they pose together in this photo from their Pataudi vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are absolute posers in this throwback photo

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are absolute posers in this throwback photo

    Be it London, Switzerland, Pataudi or airport, Kareena Kapoor has proved that nobody can rock roots as elegantly as she does

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her BFFs

    Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her BFFs

    Kareena Kapoor Khan ditches the LBDs and gowns for a comfy jeans, top and boots look as she parties with her BFFs

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her friends and we love the photo

    Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her friends and we love the photo

    As much as Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to pout, she equally loves to wear her boots and walk the talk

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan is all glitter and bling as she poses for the camera before her stage performance

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is all glitter and bling as she poses for the camera before her stage performance

    Not just airport, vacations and night out with BFFs, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us lessons on how to rock stage performances wearing thigh-high boots

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream as she pulls off all white looks with élan
PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream as she pulls off all white looks with élan
Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a complete goofball with her girl friends and THESE photos prove it
Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a complete goofball with her girl friends and THESE photos prove it
Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PICS with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay & others prove she looks good with all her co stars
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PICS with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay & others prove she looks good with all her co stars
Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress
Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement