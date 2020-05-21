Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are Bebo’s airport, vacay and party photos that prove she loves to ‘boot’ up

1 / 15

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to wear boots and here are photos that prove the same

We all have our favourite actors and actresses and while some have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as their top favorite, others root for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif but one actress that makes it to everyone’s favorites list is undoubtedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress that is loved by one and all. Be it her movies, red carpet appearance, or sense of style, Bebo, as she is fondly called, knows how to rule the roast. Now amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are in quarantine at home, with no new paparazzi photos of actors and no new gym looks, we decided to round up a series of photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for boots. That’s right! For all those who don’t know, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to flaunt her boots at every outing of hers or so we’d like to believe. Yes, if you scroll through her airport photos or vacay photos or Instagram, you’d notice that Kareena loves to pair her outfit with her boots and so, we got together a series of photos that prove that Kareena loves boots. What is interesting is that she has such a vast collection of boots that we, for a moment, were left counting her pair of boots.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla