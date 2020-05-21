/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are Bebo’s airport, vacay and party photos that prove she loves to ‘boot’ up
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are Bebo’s airport, vacay and party photos that prove she loves to ‘boot’ up
Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan that proves that she loves to wear boots. Take a look
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5792 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 21, 2020 12:04 pm
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
-
15 / 15
Add new comment