Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: 6 Bollywood actresses who turned into selfie queens during the lockdown

Actresses turning into selfie queen during lockdown

As the nation is witnessing the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, we have been forced to stay indoors once again. Needless to say, the entertainment industry has also been facing the adverse effect of this COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Not just the big releases have been postponed once again, the shootings have also been stalled at the moment. Undoubtedly, it is a hard time for everyone and the fans are missing their favourite celebs’ presence on the silver screen. Meanwhile, our celebs have also taken up the responsibility to keep their fans intrigued through their social media posts. In fact, many celebs are seen posting pics from their workout schedule, happy moments with family and even shared some thought provoking quotes to dish out some positive vibes. Amid this, there are Bollywood actresses who have were seen trying their hands on camera and turned into selfie queens. They were seen sharing beautiful selfies on social media during the lockdown which was a sheer treat for the fans. So today, we bring you some of the best selfies of Bollywood’s A-lister actresses who have won hearts with their selfies which include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Photo Credit : Instagram