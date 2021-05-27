-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Kareena Kapoor
⁄
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: 6 Bollywood actresses who turned into selfie queens during the lockdown
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: 6 Bollywood actresses who turned into selfie queens during the lockdown
Here’s a look at Bollywood A-lister actresses who have treated fans with beautiful selfies during the COVID 19 lockdown and took the social media by a storm with their pics.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3447 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 27, 2021 09:01 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6