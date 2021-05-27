Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: 6 Bollywood actresses who turned into selfie queens during the lockdown

Here’s a look at Bollywood A-lister actresses who have treated fans with beautiful selfies during the COVID 19 lockdown and took the social media by a storm with their pics.
    As the nation is witnessing the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, we have been forced to stay indoors once again. Needless to say, the entertainment industry has also been facing the adverse effect of this COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Not just the big releases have been postponed once again, the shootings have also been stalled at the moment. Undoubtedly, it is a hard time for everyone and the fans are missing their favourite celebs’ presence on the silver screen. Meanwhile, our celebs have also taken up the responsibility to keep their fans intrigued through their social media posts. In fact, many celebs are seen posting pics from their workout schedule, happy moments with family and even shared some thought provoking quotes to dish out some positive vibes. Amid this, there are Bollywood actresses who have were seen trying their hands on camera and turned into selfie queens. They were seen sharing beautiful selfies on social media during the lockdown which was a sheer treat for the fans. So today, we bring you some of the best selfies of Bollywood’s A-lister actresses who have won hearts with their selfies which include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The Student of The Year 2 actress has been a social media star and she doesn’t miss a chance to win hearts with her posts on Instagram. She recently shared a beautiful selfie and her no make up look was on point.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Pandey's Instagram

    Tara’s sunkissed selfie was a treat for the fans as she flaunted her brown tresses and flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan had embraced motherhood for the second time early this year when she gave birth to a baby boy in February. She shared a monochromatic picture wherein she was seen posing with her little munchkin as she held him in her arms.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress had shared a grumpy selfie of herself wherein she was seen dressed in an orange coloured t-shirt with silver coloured jacket and was seen wearing a cap which had a message for Coronavirus which read as, “Go away”.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram