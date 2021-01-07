Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Bollywood actors who visited Himachal Pradesh amidst pandemic

Here are few Bollywood celebrities who had visited Himachal Pradesh amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have shared a series of pictures from the exotic location.
  • 1 / 7
    Himachal Pradesh is considered to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. And it has become more popular these days as Bollywood celebrities are making their way to the beautiful location. Bollywood A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others had recently visited Dharamshala, an exotic location in the Himachal. The actors were seen celebrating Diwali in the mountains amidst the pandemic. They had spent some quality time together amid the lush greenery. Apart from Saif, Arjun and Kareena, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez were also in the Himachal post lockdown. Few went there for work while others visited the place for unwinding themselves. They are spotted taking a stroll on the streets of the mountain city. SOTY 2 actress Tara Sutaria also visited Himachal for her work. All the Bollywood celebrities had shared some amazing picture and videos from their trip. Here we have listed a name of few Bollywood actors, who had visited Himachal Pradesh amid the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look:

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared several stunning pictures from her Himachal vacation. The diva shared a sun-kissed picture of her and left her fans to go gaga over it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika spent some quality time her beau, actor Arjun Kapoor in the Himachal. She has shared a gorgeous picture of her wherein she can be wearing a bathrobe and enjoying a hot beverage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara shared a photo wherein she can be seen sipping onto her morning cup of coffee. She can be also seen soaking in the winter sunshine in the gorgeous hill station.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline has also shared an amazing sun-kissed of her wherein she can be seen happily striking a pose with a horse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun, who was spending time with his ladylove Malaika in the mountain city, had also shared a picture from the picturesque location.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Yami Gautam

    Yami Gautam is in the Himachal for the last few months. She went there for her and now recently celebrated the New Year amid the snow-capped mountains.

    Photo Credit : Instagram