Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Bollywood actors who visited Himachal Pradesh amidst pandemic

Bollywood actors who visited Himachal Pradesh amidst pandemic

Himachal Pradesh is considered to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. And it has become more popular these days as Bollywood celebrities are making their way to the beautiful location. Bollywood A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others had recently visited Dharamshala, an exotic location in the Himachal. The actors were seen celebrating Diwali in the mountains amidst the pandemic. They had spent some quality time together amid the lush greenery. Apart from Saif, Arjun and Kareena, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez were also in the Himachal post lockdown. Few went there for work while others visited the place for unwinding themselves. They are spotted taking a stroll on the streets of the mountain city. SOTY 2 actress Tara Sutaria also visited Himachal for her work. All the Bollywood celebrities had shared some amazing picture and videos from their trip. Here we have listed a name of few Bollywood actors, who had visited Himachal Pradesh amid the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Instagram