Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Sequin outfits worn by B town divas you would want to STEAL; See Pics

1 / 11

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Actresses shower their love for sequins with their outfits, Check PICS

Bollywood actresses are fashion icons for millions across the world. The leading ladies of Bollywood surprise us every single time they step out of their homes to charm their fans with their off-duty or red carpet looks. From expensive bags to stylish clothes, these divas take fashion very seriously. Today, we have compiled the looks of Bollywood actresses' latest fashion obsession. Bollywood actresses have been sporting their love for sequins at various events and they made headlines with their sequined outfits. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani