Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Sequin outfits worn by B town divas you would want to STEAL; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria when actresses showered their love for sequins with their outfits, Check photos.
6733 reads Mumbai Updated: March 13, 2020 11:56 am
  • 1 / 11
    Bollywood actresses are fashion icons for millions across the world. The leading ladies of Bollywood surprise us every single time they step out of their homes to charm their fans with their off-duty or red carpet looks. From expensive bags to stylish clothes, these divas take fashion very seriously. Today, we have compiled the looks of Bollywood actresses' latest fashion obsession. Bollywood actresses have been sporting their love for sequins at various events and they made headlines with their sequined outfits. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia decided to wear a full of glitter outfit, and to that, she added a thigh-high slit, which made it every girl's dream. She let all the attention be diverted to the outfit and so, kept her makeup plain and simple, while her hair was tied into a low pony.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani in a floor-length golden dress, the diva was also seen sporting a sequined green dress for Malang's trailer launch.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora opts for a boss lady look with this sequined dress and we love how she has styled the look with her hairstyle and makeup.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma in a white sequin maxi dress can be your idea for the perfect date night.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The queen never fails to amaze with her style statements and its evident from this high slit gown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Sporting Indian outfit with a twist is Tara Sutaria in this lovely saree.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone in a royal blue sequin saree is literally goals for slaying a saree.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor sported this sequined green slip dress for a Christmas party and we love her smile in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif in a silver sequined mini dress is the perfect fix for a party.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looks party-ready in this silver sequin number.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

