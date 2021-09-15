Kareena Kapoor Khan: Times the actress left fans awestruck with her saree looks

1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best sarees on-screen

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and fashionable actresses in Bollywood. She has always impressed fans with her performances on-screen, proving her versatility with every movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan made her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee, and soon became the “diva” of the industry. In her two-decade-long career, Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared in more than 60 movies, showcasing her most glamourous side in each one of them. There’s no doubt about the fact that she looks gorgeous in western outfits, but Bebo has also often started new “saree trends”, as she is always seen wearing a uniquely styled saree. Here are Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best sarees that have left fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube