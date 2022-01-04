Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and these PHOTOS are proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and Pizza is one amongst the many delicacies that the diva loves to hog. Just one look at her Instagram feed, gives fans a hint that from childhood the star had a special thing for chocolates, croissants, chicken and many more. Moreover, while launching her Pregnancy Bible, Kareena had also said, “Here's an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. P.S. I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough.” Absolutely, no one can deny her affection for delicious food. Time and again, Kareena Kapoor also takes to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her meals. Hence, here we have curated a few photos that proves Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
On the first Monday of the year, Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share her healthy meal with fans. While sharing the picture, the star wrote, “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it.”
Previously, while travelling down the memory lane, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable childhood photo of herself with sister Karisma Kapoor. This photo proves that the actress was a foodie since childhood
Kareena Kapoor once gave fans a sneak peek of the chocolate cake which she was about to devour. Surprisingly, the cake was made at home by none other than her sister Karisma. While sharing the photo, Kareena said, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor...And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in.”
During her pregnancy days, Kareena often hung out with her girl squad and the picture aptly showcases how their meeting would go about.
Christmas dinner is a must have of the Kapoor family. From Turkey to chicken, many delicious food items are served during the family gathering.