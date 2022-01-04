Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and these PHOTOS are proof

1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for food

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and Pizza is one amongst the many delicacies that the diva loves to hog. Just one look at her Instagram feed, gives fans a hint that from childhood the star had a special thing for chocolates, croissants, chicken and many more. Moreover, while launching her Pregnancy Bible, Kareena had also said, “Here's an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. P.S. I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough.” Absolutely, no one can deny her affection for delicious food. Time and again, Kareena Kapoor also takes to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her meals. Hence, here we have curated a few photos that proves Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram