Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘veere’ Sonam Kapoor’s THESE PHOTOS will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are the quintessential Bollywood ‘Veere’

Although it’s been a couple of years to the release of Veere Di Wedding, however, the biggest takeaway for all of us from the film was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s camaraderie. From the trailer release of the film up till the promotions and release, Bebo and Sonam proved that although they are playing ‘Veere’ on the silver screen but their rapport off-screen is what makes them our quintessential ‘Veere’. From their common love for fashion and everything stylish to their love for partying and travelling, Kareena and Bebo are the quintessential Veerys for us and therefore, today, we rounded up a series of photos of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan that hints at why we want to see them together on screen again in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. During a recent Instagram chat, producer Rhea Kapoor confirmed that the sequel of the film is in the pipeline. Also, when a fan asked Sonam Kapoor during a Live about the sequel to Veere Di Wedding, the actress said she doesn't know what was happening with regard to Veere Di Wedding 2. "I don't know, you'll have to ask her (Rhea)," she said. However, later, this Neerja actress revealed that sister and producer Rhea told her to keep her mouth shut. Also, during an AMA session last month, Rhea had confirmed Veere Di Wedding 2 on Instagram as she said that, “I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

Photo Credit : Instagram