Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘veere’ Sonam Kapoor’s THESE PHOTOS will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel

Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘veere’ Sonam Kapoor’s THESE PHOTOS will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her ‘Veery’ Sonam Kapoor Ahuja that will leave you excited for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding; Take a look!
4851 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are the quintessential Bollywood ‘Veere’

    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are the quintessential Bollywood ‘Veere’

    Although it’s been a couple of years to the release of Veere Di Wedding, however, the biggest takeaway for all of us from the film was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s camaraderie. From the trailer release of the film up till the promotions and release, Bebo and Sonam proved that although they are playing ‘Veere’ on the silver screen but their rapport off-screen is what makes them our quintessential ‘Veere’. From their common love for fashion and everything stylish to their love for partying and travelling, Kareena and Bebo are the quintessential Veerys for us and therefore, today, we rounded up a series of photos of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan that hints at why we want to see them together on screen again in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. During a recent Instagram chat, producer Rhea Kapoor confirmed that the sequel of the film is in the pipeline. Also, when a fan asked Sonam Kapoor during a Live about the sequel to Veere Di Wedding, the actress said she doesn't know what was happening with regard to Veere Di Wedding 2. "I don't know, you'll have to ask her (Rhea)," she said. However, later, this Neerja actress revealed that sister and producer Rhea told her to keep her mouth shut. Also, during an AMA session last month, Rhea had confirmed Veere Di Wedding 2 on Instagram as she said that, “I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Nobody clicks a selfie better than Kareena and Sonam

    Nobody clicks a selfie better than Kareena and Sonam

    The confirmation of a sequel to Veere Di Wedding has left fans super thrilled as they will get to see their favourite divas- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, along with Swara Bhasker and their girl gang reunite on screen and create magic for the second time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Sonam Kapoor's wedding

    Sonam Kapoor's wedding

    During a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor got talking about Veere Di Wedding and during a segment on the show, Kareena asked Rhea as to which member of the Kapoor family would be the best fit for the role of a stripper, and before Rhea could answer, Bebo suggested that Rhea only should take the title of a stripper. “I think you should take this,” Kareena told Rhea, who joked that as revenge, she would make her play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja party like there is no tomorrow

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja party like there is no tomorrow

    On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan and next, she will be seen reuniting with 3 Idiots co-star, Aamir Khan, in Laal Singh Chaddh

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    We love to pout

    We love to pout

    On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, it is being said that Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Dress to the nines

    Dress to the nines

    If we say that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are Bollywood's divas and fashion icons, then there'd be hardly anyone who'd disagree to it because every outing of Bebo and Sonam takes the fashion scale a notch higher, and we can't wait to see what have the two ladies to offer in the Veere Di Wedding 2

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Kareena and Sonam twinning in black

    Kareena and Sonam twinning in black

    Kareena and Sonam twinning in black is a sight you don't want to miss

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Girls know how to have fun

    Girls know how to have fun

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan were a riot when Sonam appeared on the sets of Dance India Dance to promote her film- The Zoya Factor

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 9 / 12
    Girls love to vacay together

    Girls love to vacay together

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam's London vacation photos are all things stylish

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Bebo and Sonam's BTS photo from the film cannot be missed

    Bebo and Sonam's BTS photo from the film cannot be missed

    Besides seeing them together on screen, what has left netizens excited for the sequel to Veere Di Wedding is to see Sonam and Bebo dance together to songs such as Tareefan

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    This groupie of Bebo with her Veeres is pure gold

    This groupie of Bebo with her Veeres is pure gold

    Often, Kareena and Sonam drop comments on each other's social media posts only to prove that girls lift each other and not suppress one another

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Kareena and Sonam's still from Veere Di Wedding is all about love

    Kareena and Sonam's still from Veere Di Wedding is all about love

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor's film- Veere Di Wedding celebrates friendships and girl power and we can't wait to see the sequel

    Photo Credit : Instagram

