/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘veere’ Sonam Kapoor’s THESE PHOTOS will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel
Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘veere’ Sonam Kapoor’s THESE PHOTOS will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel
Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her ‘Veery’ Sonam Kapoor Ahuja that will leave you excited for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding; Take a look!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4851 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 2, 2020 01:47 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12
Add new comment