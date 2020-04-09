Kareena Kapoor Khan's 6 ethereal beach photos will make you want to go on a vacation post lockdown; Check out

1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan's beach photos

With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, Kareena Kapoor Khan is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She was last seen in Good Newwz co starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film gained immense love and appreciation from the critics and audience. Bebo has an exciting line-up of films this year with Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty. The actress' Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan co-starrer Angrezi Medium recently released on an online streaming platform and is receiving a great response. Bebo brought a storm of the internet recently as she joined social media and has already crossed the 2 Million mark in just a couple of weeks. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! The diva recently shared a new 'beachy' throwback Thursday picture with hubby Saif and Taimur aka Tim Tim which instantly won hearts. Speaking of that, check out her other beach photos which are a treat to sore eyes.

Photo Credit : Instagram