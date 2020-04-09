/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's 6 ethereal beach photos will make you want to go on a vacation post lockdown; Check out
Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ethereal diva and has been treating her fans with her most delightful pictures on social media. Today we have for you the superstar's amazing beach photos which will make your hearts swoon.
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: April 9, 2020 07:37 pm
1 / 7
Kareena Kapoor Khan's beach photos
With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, Kareena Kapoor Khan is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She was last seen in Good Newwz co starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film gained immense love and appreciation from the critics and audience. Bebo has an exciting line-up of films this year with Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty. The actress' Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan co-starrer Angrezi Medium recently released on an online streaming platform and is receiving a great response. Bebo brought a storm of the internet recently as she joined social media and has already crossed the 2 Million mark in just a couple of weeks. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! The diva recently shared a new 'beachy' throwback Thursday picture with hubby Saif and Taimur aka Tim Tim which instantly won hearts. Speaking of that, check out her other beach photos which are a treat to sore eyes.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Gorgeous and how!
We are absolutely in love with this click.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Quality time with hubby Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan aka 'Saifeena' make the best couple in town!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Throwback
Saifeena's this snap is all things love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Vacay goals
A relaxed beach vacay is definitely what we are all craving right now!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
The perfect family picture
The Khan family's cutest vacay snap is here to make your day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Ruling the internet
Kapoor Khan's social media feed has been a treat for her fans ever since she joined Instagram! Her latest throwback vacay pic was captioned as, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack"
Photo Credit : Instagram
