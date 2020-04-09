Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's 6 ethereal beach photos will make you want to go on a vacation post lockdown; Check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 6 ethereal beach photos will make you want to go on a vacation post lockdown; Check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ethereal diva and has been treating her fans with her most delightful pictures on social media. Today we have for you the superstar's amazing beach photos which will make your hearts swoon.
1231 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's beach photos

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's beach photos

    With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, Kareena Kapoor Khan is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She was last seen in Good Newwz co starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film gained immense love and appreciation from the critics and audience. Bebo has an exciting line-up of films this year with Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty. The actress' Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan co-starrer Angrezi Medium recently released on an online streaming platform and is receiving a great response. Bebo brought a storm of the internet recently as she joined social media and has already crossed the 2 Million mark in just a couple of weeks. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! The diva recently shared a new 'beachy' throwback Thursday picture with hubby Saif and Taimur aka Tim Tim which instantly won hearts. Speaking of that, check out her other beach photos which are a treat to sore eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    We are absolutely in love with this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Quality time with hubby Saif Ali Khan

    Quality time with hubby Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan aka 'Saifeena' make the best couple in town!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Throwback

    Throwback

    Saifeena's this snap is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Vacay goals

    Vacay goals

    A relaxed beach vacay is definitely what we are all craving right now!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The perfect family picture

    The perfect family picture

    The Khan family's cutest vacay snap is here to make your day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Ruling the internet

    Ruling the internet

    Kapoor Khan's social media feed has been a treat for her fans ever since she joined Instagram! Her latest throwback vacay pic was captioned as, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon\'s 5 interesting REVELATIONS about each other speak volumes of their bond
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's 5 interesting REVELATIONS about each other speak volumes of their bond
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan\'s 6 relatable Instagram posts you should check out
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan's 6 relatable Instagram posts you should check out
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt\'s 5 PDA moments which created a storm on internet and sparked wedding rumours
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 5 PDA moments which created a storm on internet and sparked wedding rumours
Mouni Roy\'s painting to Hina Khan\'s sketch, check out amazing artwork done by celebs during the quarantine
Mouni Roy's painting to Hina Khan's sketch, check out amazing artwork done by celebs during the quarantine
PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn\'s most adorable moments with her younger brother Yug are too cute for words; Check out
PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn's most adorable moments with her younger brother Yug are too cute for words; Check out
Hrithik Roshan: How the \'Greek God\' of Bollywood manages to be fit and look great at 46
Hrithik Roshan: How the 'Greek God' of Bollywood manages to be fit and look great at 46

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement