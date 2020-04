1 / 10

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best candid moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! We cannot thank her enough for giving us iconic roles like Geet and Poo that remain relevant and extremely loved till date! Over a career span of two decades, she has delivered countless brilliant performances in films including Chameli, Omkara, Ki and Ka, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and Aitraaz to name a few! She was last seen in Good Newwz co starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film gained immense love and appreciation from the critics and audience. Bebo has an exciting lineup of films this year with Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Angrezi Medium in her kitty. She brought a storm of the internet recently as she joined social media and has already crossed the 2 Million mark in just a couple of weeks. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! On that note, check out her candid moments that will make you fall in love with her all over again.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani