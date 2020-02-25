/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Secrets: Here's what the Laal Singh Chaddha star does to stay fit and fabulous
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular and highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. She is also one of the fittest divas of B-town. Bebo is a regular at the gym. Today, we decode the secret behind her fit body.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: February 25, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Secrets DECODED
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular and highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. She is also one of the fittest divas of B-town. Bebo who is a regular at the gym works out religiously to maintain herself. Though she's not on social media, Bebo's BFF Amrita Arora and celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit keep sharing her workout videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her workout routine. Other than exercises, Bebo firmly believes that a healthy attitude towards life and good food does the right trick when it comes to staying healthy. Known as one of the fittest women in Bollywood, who wouldn't want to know her fitness secrets? So today, we decode the secret behind her fit body.
Bebo's morning ritual
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bebo revealed that she starts her day by drinking hot water mixed with lime.
Breakfast
Ever wondered what her breakfast looks like? As revealed by Bebo, it includes either poha or upma.
Lunch and Dinner
Bebo avoids junk food as much as possible and makes sure to eat home-cooked food.
Last meal
The Veere Di Wedding actress makes sure to have her last meal of the day at around 8' Clock.
Workouts
Bebo is a Pilates girl. Apart from Pilates, her workout session also includes battle rope exercises, kettle-bell squats, and boxing.
How often does she work out?
When asked her how often does she work out, Bebo revealed that she works out four days a week.
