Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Secrets: Here's what the Laal Singh Chaddha star does to stay fit and fabulous

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Secrets DECODED

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular and highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. She is also one of the fittest divas of B-town. Bebo who is a regular at the gym works out religiously to maintain herself. Though she's not on social media, Bebo's BFF Amrita Arora and celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit keep sharing her workout videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her workout routine. Other than exercises, Bebo firmly believes that a healthy attitude towards life and good food does the right trick when it comes to staying healthy. Known as one of the fittest women in Bollywood, who wouldn't want to know her fitness secrets? So today, we decode the secret behind her fit body.

Photo Credit : Instagram