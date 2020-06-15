Kareena Kapoor Khan's green gown to her golden saree; When the star stole the limelight at B town weddings

1 / 8

Kareena Kapoor Khan's appearances at Bollywood weddings and receptions

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out with her family after a long time. The actress wore a black floral dress and had her hair tied up in a bun while Saif and Taimur sticked to white outfits. Kareena has always been an epitome of style and class. The gorgeous actress makes sure she adds a touch of glamour to her outfits every time she steps out. Besides being the only female in the industry to bear two of the strongest surnames in the industry the actress is unbeatable when it comes to talent. Bebo is responsible for introducing some big trends not only to Bollywood but to the country as a whole. Even after years of her most iconic movies, we all know our obsession with her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Geet from Jab We Met. Known for an unfiltered attitude, the actress has made headlines several due to the same. The way she approached work post the birth of her son and also the internet's favorite star kid Taimur Ali Khan is both inspiring and bold. Kareena's last two releases at the box office were massive hits and she proved that her talent and stardom are unmatched to any other female star in Bollywood. The actress made her social media debut this year and has been blessing our feed with numerous photos of her life indoors this lockdown, which fans of the star are absolutely loving this change. From taking part in social initiatives during the crisis right now to her beauty regimes, her social media is a hub of a lot of interesting things. Kareena Kapoor Khan who has always managed to steal the limelight at Bollywood events leaves no stones unturned when it comes to Bollywood weddings and receptions with her experimental looks. Today take a look at the same.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani