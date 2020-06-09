Kareena Kapoor Khan's incredible collection of designer lehengas every girl would want to steal; See Photos

1 / 11

Take a look at Bebo's amazing collection of lehengas

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, she is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Bebo has always been a style icon for the country and is a favourite of the fashion world as well! In an interview, she said, "Well, I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else's footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident." Her aura and attitude are impeccable and she is indeed the epitome of beauty, grace and confidence! Recently, in a recent interview, the diva opened up about how she always prefers comfort in her outfits. Mrs Khan said, "I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.” From a sequined saree, pantsuit, the most elegant gowns to embellished lehengas, she pulls it all like no one else! Speaking of which, when Alia Bhatt's character Kavya in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania said, "Main Shaadi karungi toh Kareena wala designer lehenga pehen ke karungi, Warna dulhe ko tata bye bye kardo," a lot of girls felt her! The actress dons some of the most ethereal and mesmerising lehengas that take our breath away! Here's walking you through all her past lehenga looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram