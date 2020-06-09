/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's incredible collection of designer lehengas every girl would want to steal; See Photos
Just like Alia Bhatt said in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, every girl has had a dream of stealing the Begum of Bollywood's terrific collection of lehengas. Take a look at times she looked breathtaking sporting a lehenga!
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: June 9, 2020 09:26 pm
Take a look at Bebo's amazing collection of lehengas
Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, she is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Bebo has always been a style icon for the country and is a favourite of the fashion world as well! In an interview, she said, "Well, I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else's footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident." Her aura and attitude are impeccable and she is indeed the epitome of beauty, grace and confidence! Recently, in a recent interview, the diva opened up about how she always prefers comfort in her outfits. Mrs Khan said, "I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.” From a sequined saree, pantsuit, the most elegant gowns to embellished lehengas, she pulls it all like no one else! Speaking of which, when Alia Bhatt's character Kavya in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania said, "Main Shaadi karungi toh Kareena wala designer lehenga pehen ke karungi, Warna dulhe ko tata bye bye kardo," a lot of girls felt her! The actress dons some of the most ethereal and mesmerising lehengas that take our breath away! Here's walking you through all her past lehenga looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Glam and glitz
All decked up in sparkle and shine, Bebo picked out an outfit by Manish Malhotra for Armaan Jain and Anissa's wedding reception. Her outfit was all about glitz and glamour. With a muddy pistachio green base, it bore loads of silver embellishments, embroidery and mirror work.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nailing the look like a true blue diva
Bebo made heads turn in a glamorous grey and silver lehenga created by the designer. The high-waisted grey number featured a sheer silver layer over it. It began with a thick waist-band and flowed easily into a skirt with a floor-sweeping train.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Begum of Bollywood
For one of her days on the reality show Dance India Dance, Bebo opted for a gorgeous gota woven lehenga by Nazm-e-Itrh. The lehenga bore a flowy A-line silhouette which was accompanied by a V-neck blouse made out of the same fabric.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Breathtaking beauty
Mrs Khan stuck to her simplicity and opted for a gorgeous lehenga set by Good Earth. The black lehenga set featured intricate polka-dot like prints with a silver embellished lace on its hem. The lehenga was easy, breezy and free-flowing and gracefully brushed the floors with its hem.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Royalty in white
Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor as they all attended the big Ambani wedding in 2018. She looked stunning in a white embellished lehenga by Anita Dongre, which was paired with a matching choli and a net dupatta.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
We cannot get enough of her splendid beauty
While in Melbourne, the actress picked out a lovely white lehenga by Narjis. A white blouse with a plunging v-neckline with detailed embellishments on it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Making hearts skip a beat
The fashionista arrived in style at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai. She dons a sky blue jacket lehenga and accessorized it with a diamond choker necklace.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Rocking the traditional look at the red carpet
Usually, the awards shows are all about gowns and we love some well-executed Indian wear looks on the red carpet. Kareena skipped the usual gown route and wore a black lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s latest collection that included a black and gold, heavily embellished skirt that she paired with matching, flutter sleeves blouse and an attached cape to go with it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Yellow never looked so good
Bebo can make every outfit look extremely ravishing and there's no denying it! The diva opted for this pastel yellow lehenga with chikankari work and a blouse with thin, intricate detailing. With a pastel yellow dupatta and a gold border with gold polka dots, the Veere Di Wedding star finished her look off by pulling those wavy tresses into a partitioned ponytail and chandbalis.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The golden girl
Kareena looked like sheer royalty in a gold lehenga with intricate embroidery. She styled her look with soft curls and statement earrings. Dewy make up rounded her look. Kareena looked like a dream as she sashayed the runway.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
