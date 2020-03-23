Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts prove she's one of the wittiest Bollywood celebs; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts prove she's one of the wittiest Bollywood celebs; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! She has successfully built a brand of her own in the industry. Today, we bring four Instagram posts of the diva that prove she is one of the wittiest Bollywood celebs.
3330 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts

    Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! She has successfully built a brand of her own in the industry. After a long wait, Kareena finally made her debut on Instagram. And since her Insta debut, she has been sharing a lot of pictures including her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's adorable snaps. Going by her Instagram posts, all we can say is Bebo is totally killing it! During a recent interaction with media, Bebo opened up about making her Insta debut and mentioned that the love of her fans pushed her to join Instagram. And well, we are absolutely glad she finally made her debut. The photos shared by the diva are absolutely adorable and they also prove why she is one of the wittiest celebrities of Bollywood. Yes, right from laughing on herself to making fun of her co-star Aamir Khan, Bebo's posts prove she's the wittiest celebrity. In case you missed on her funny Instagram posts, don't worry as we have got you covered! Check out her hilarious posts till now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Bebo shared her adorable childhood pic on Instagram and captioned it as, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    One with her favourite co-star

    One with her favourite co-star

    No, its not Aamir Khan. Bebo shared this snap in which Aamir Khan can be seen sleeping while holding his pillow tightly. Bebo captioned it as, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's pillow."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    "I just love French... fries," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    The Angrezi Medium star shared this pic of Saif reading a book while she is busy doing her thing. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Queen Elizabeth II: From serving during WWII to being called Lilibet, check out facts of the greatest Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II: From serving during WWII to being called Lilibet, check out facts of the greatest Monarch
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez flaunting her abs is the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez flaunting her abs is the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym
Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Check out these CHILDHOOD photos of the Thalaivi actress
Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Check out these CHILDHOOD photos of the Thalaivi actress
Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan cheer for warriors fighting against COVID 19 amid Janta Curfew
Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan cheer for warriors fighting against COVID 19 amid Janta Curfew
PHOTOS: 8 looks from Kajal Aggarwal\'s saree collection that we are still obsessing over
PHOTOS: 8 looks from Kajal Aggarwal's saree collection that we are still obsessing over
6 mesmerising photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check out
6 mesmerising photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement