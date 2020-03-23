/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts prove she's one of the wittiest Bollywood celebs; See PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! She has successfully built a brand of her own in the industry. Today, we bring four Instagram posts of the diva that prove she is one of the wittiest Bollywood celebs.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: March 23, 2020 12:32 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts
Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! She has successfully built a brand of her own in the industry. After a long wait, Kareena finally made her debut on Instagram. And since her Insta debut, she has been sharing a lot of pictures including her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's adorable snaps. Going by her Instagram posts, all we can say is Bebo is totally killing it! During a recent interaction with media, Bebo opened up about making her Insta debut and mentioned that the love of her fans pushed her to join Instagram. And well, we are absolutely glad she finally made her debut. The photos shared by the diva are absolutely adorable and they also prove why she is one of the wittiest celebrities of Bollywood. Yes, right from laughing on herself to making fun of her co-star Aamir Khan, Bebo's posts prove she's the wittiest celebrity. In case you missed on her funny Instagram posts, don't worry as we have got you covered! Check out her hilarious posts till now.
Cuteness personified
Bebo shared her adorable childhood pic on Instagram and captioned it as, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing."
One with her favourite co-star
No, its not Aamir Khan. Bebo shared this snap in which Aamir Khan can be seen sleeping while holding his pillow tightly. Bebo captioned it as, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's pillow."
Selfie on point
"I just love French... fries," captioned Bebo.
Picture perfect
The Angrezi Medium star shared this pic of Saif reading a book while she is busy doing her thing. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," captioned Bebo.
