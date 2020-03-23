Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts prove she's one of the wittiest Bollywood celebs; See PHOTOS

1 / 5

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! She has successfully built a brand of her own in the industry. After a long wait, Kareena finally made her debut on Instagram. And since her Insta debut, she has been sharing a lot of pictures including her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's adorable snaps. Going by her Instagram posts, all we can say is Bebo is totally killing it! During a recent interaction with media, Bebo opened up about making her Insta debut and mentioned that the love of her fans pushed her to join Instagram. And well, we are absolutely glad she finally made her debut. The photos shared by the diva are absolutely adorable and they also prove why she is one of the wittiest celebrities of Bollywood. Yes, right from laughing on herself to making fun of her co-star Aamir Khan, Bebo's posts prove she's the wittiest celebrity. In case you missed on her funny Instagram posts, don't worry as we have got you covered! Check out her hilarious posts till now.

Photo Credit : Instagram