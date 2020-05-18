Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for holidaying in the mountains REVEALED in these photos; Check them out

1 / 10

Check out these photos of the actress enjoying her vacations in the mountains

Kareena Kapoor posted on her social media profile on Sunday a series of lovely pictures of herself along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their friends. The actress who is spending her lockdown with her husband and son Taimur Ali Khan was missing her days with her friends and she captioned the pictures as "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. She added the hashtag #MissYouGuysALittleMore." Also featured in the photos are Alexandra Galligan and Salim Siddiqui, who are close friends of Saif and Kareena. This was the 58th post from Kareena on her social grid. On 6 March, the 'Jab We Met' star made her much-awaited Instagram debut. Within just nine days of her entering the platform, the number of followers on Bebo's profile shot to over 1.98 million. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are keeping themselves busy during the lockdown along with son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena provided an insight into the paintings by Taimur and his handmade necklace (made from penne pasta). The actress also shared a picture of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in pots. From painting the walls of the house to gardening with father Saif Ali Khan, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is busy exploring the artist in him during the quarantine days. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a masterpiece that he made along with his parents during the lockdown with their handprints on a sheet of cloth. Even before making her debut on social media, Kareena's envious holiday pictures would never fail to make headlines every now and then. In Koffee with Karan, when Bebo made an appearance with her husband Saif Ali Khan, she revealed her favourite holiday destination being Gstaad which is an upscale resort town in the Swiss Alps. Today check out these photos of the actress at her favourite holiday destination with her loved ones.

Photo Credit : Instagram