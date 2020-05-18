Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for holidaying in the mountains REVEALED in these photos; Check them out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for holidaying in the mountains REVEALED in these photos; Check them out

Check out these pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying her getaway to the mountains which are definitely her favourite holiday destination.
17014 reads Mumbai
  1 / 10
    Check out these photos of the actress enjoying her vacations in the mountains

    Check out these photos of the actress enjoying her vacations in the mountains

    Kareena Kapoor posted on her social media profile on Sunday a series of lovely pictures of herself along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their friends. The actress who is spending her lockdown with her husband and son Taimur Ali Khan was missing her days with her friends and she captioned the pictures as "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. She added the hashtag #MissYouGuysALittleMore." Also featured in the photos are Alexandra Galligan and Salim Siddiqui, who are close friends of Saif and Kareena. This was the 58th post from Kareena on her social grid. On 6 March, the 'Jab We Met' star made her much-awaited Instagram debut. Within just nine days of her entering the platform, the number of followers on Bebo's profile shot to over 1.98 million. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are keeping themselves busy during the lockdown along with son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena provided an insight into the paintings by Taimur and his handmade necklace (made from penne pasta). The actress also shared a picture of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in pots. From painting the walls of the house to gardening with father Saif Ali Khan, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is busy exploring the artist in him during the quarantine days. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a masterpiece that he made along with his parents during the lockdown with their handprints on a sheet of cloth. Even before making her debut on social media, Kareena's envious holiday pictures would never fail to make headlines every now and then. In Koffee with Karan, when Bebo made an appearance with her husband Saif Ali Khan, she revealed her favourite holiday destination being Gstaad which is an upscale resort town in the Swiss Alps. Today check out these photos of the actress at her favourite holiday destination with her loved ones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 10
    Favourite companions

    Favourite companions

    Kareena Kapoor Khan with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 10
    Welcoming New Year in style

    Welcoming New Year in style

    The Pataudis wearing their royal style as they welcome new years.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 10
    All set for day touristing

    All set for day touristing

    We are not able to take our eyes off Taimur Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 10
    Happy times with the best

    Happy times with the best

    Kareena Kapoor Khan with her family and Natasha Poonawala's family in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 10
    With Man crush monday

    With Man crush monday

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena looking stunning as ever in this throwback photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 10
    Look at these three

    Look at these three

    Varun Dhawan joins in their Swiss holiday session.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    News year cannot be more grandeur

    News year cannot be more grandeur

    Kareena- Saif, Varun- Natasha and Virat- Anuska! Can this picture get any better?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 10
    Sibling and BFF goals all at once

    Sibling and BFF goals all at once

    Kareena and Karisma who are also known as the first sisters of Bollywood know how to make style statements in unity for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 10
    Never running out of style

    Never running out of style

    The Royals of Bollywood look stunning for their night in Switzerland.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

