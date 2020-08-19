/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar REVEALS how the star managed to glow & stay fit in lockdown
Kareena Kapoor Khan followed a balanced diet and exercised regularly during lockdown for the look in her recent cover shoot. Read to know more details and take tips from Kareena's diet and workout regime in the lockdown.
Aishwarya Sharma
Published: August 19, 2020
Rujuta Diwekar shares the diet and workout Kareena Kapoor followed in the lockdown
The entire nation has been under partial lockdown with restricted movements and this, in turn, has resulted in a sedentary lifestyle. However, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is not maintaining herself amid lockdown as she has now embraced pregnancy. Have you been lately awestruck by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos from her shoots or Instagram posts? Well, now the cat is out the box as we reveal to you the secret you have been dying to know. The actress’ nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar enlisted Kareena’s diet and workout regime around May and June through an Instagram post. The Geet of Jab We Met always exudes radiance and glow and now we know how and why. While some of it may be credited to her pregnancy glow, the other being her diet and workout regime that she religiously followed. Her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram captioned the post as, "The good news is that you don't have to deprive yourself of good food to look good. Sustainable diets keep you sexy and sane.” The nutritionist and dietician convey to her followers about how one does not need to deprive to look good. The mom-to-be did ascertain to keep herself in shape throughout lockdown and it would not have been possible without proper guidance and determination. Let’s take a look at her diet that her nutritionist has especially customised and curated for her along with some great workouts.
Break the fast
The first meal of Bebo included soaked almonds or bananas.
For the brunch
Rujuta confirms that the actress would eat dahi rice and papad or go with roti, paneer sabzi and dal.
Lunchtime snacking
The actress during lockdown indulged with either small bowl of papaya or some limited quantity of peanuts. A piece of cheese or makhanas were included too to choose from.
Meal 4
Mango milkshake or bowl of pulpy litchis or some chivda. This meal was usually planned for evenings around 5 or 6.
Early dinner
The options to choose from including vegetarian pulao with raita or pudina roti with boondi raita or sometimes rice with dal and sabzi.
Meal for bed
Turmeric latte with few nutmegs made for her bedtime meal.
Weekly workout schedule
Day 1 focused on cardio with 20 mins of the treadmill. The next day has an elaborative yoga routine with some relaxation on the third day.
Back to grind
After a day of break, workout consisted of strength training at home. Whereas, Day 5 ranged for 40 mins of steady speed on the treadmill.
Workout for the body, mind and soul
Subsequently, the next day followed with restorative yoga or core workout for Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Importance of rest day
With again a rest day after 3 days of exercise, the aforementioned details are a testimony to the fact that balanced meals and regular workouts are the keys to stay fit and healthy, with of course glowing skin as well.
