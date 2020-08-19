Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar REVEALS how the star managed to glow & stay fit in lockdown

1 / 11

Rujuta Diwekar shares the diet and workout Kareena Kapoor followed in the lockdown

The entire nation has been under partial lockdown with restricted movements and this, in turn, has resulted in a sedentary lifestyle. However, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is not maintaining herself amid lockdown as she has now embraced pregnancy. Have you been lately awestruck by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos from her shoots or Instagram posts? Well, now the cat is out the box as we reveal to you the secret you have been dying to know. The actress’ nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar enlisted Kareena’s diet and workout regime around May and June through an Instagram post. The Geet of Jab We Met always exudes radiance and glow and now we know how and why. While some of it may be credited to her pregnancy glow, the other being her diet and workout regime that she religiously followed. Her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram captioned the post as, "The good news is that you don't have to deprive yourself of good food to look good. Sustainable diets keep you sexy and sane.” The nutritionist and dietician convey to her followers about how one does not need to deprive to look good. The mom-to-be did ascertain to keep herself in shape throughout lockdown and it would not have been possible without proper guidance and determination. Let’s take a look at her diet that her nutritionist has especially customised and curated for her along with some great workouts.

Photo Credit : Instagram