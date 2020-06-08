Kareena Kapoor Khan's organza saree to summer dresses; THESE PHOTOS reveal the star's love for floral prints

1 / 11

Kareena Kapoor Khan's floral outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been an epitome of style and class. The gorgeous diva makes sure she adds her glam factor to her outfits every time she steps out. Besides being the first female in the industry to bear two strong surnames and her talent as an actor, the glorious diva is responsible for introducing some big trends not only to Bollywood but to the country as a whole. Even after years of her most iconic movies, we all know our obsession with her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Geet from Jab We Met. Known for an unfiltered attitude, the actress has made headlines several due to the same. The way she approached work post the birth of her son and also the internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan is both inspiring and bold. Kareena's last two releases at the box office were massive hits and she proved that she is the unbeatable queen of Bollywood. The actress made her social media debut this year and has been blessing our feed with numerous photos of her personal life , which fans of the star are absolutely loving this change. The actress who has always being a style icon was recently spotted taking a stroll with her family in a black floral dress and as looked up her recent picture we discovered how much the star is fond of floral prints. Take a look at these photos of the actress in floral outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram