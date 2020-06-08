Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan's organza saree to summer dresses; THESE PHOTOS reveal the star's love for floral prints

Kareena Kapoor Khan's organza saree to summer dresses; THESE PHOTOS reveal the star's love for floral prints

Kareena Kapoor Khan's style has always surprised us and today we have these outfits of the star which portray her love for floral prints. Check them out.
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: June 8, 2020 02:49 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's floral outfits

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's floral outfits

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been an epitome of style and class. The gorgeous diva makes sure she adds her glam factor to her outfits every time she steps out. Besides being the first female in the industry to bear two strong surnames and her talent as an actor, the glorious diva is responsible for introducing some big trends not only to Bollywood but to the country as a whole. Even after years of her most iconic movies, we all know our obsession with her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Geet from Jab We Met. Known for an unfiltered attitude, the actress has made headlines several due to the same. The way she approached work post the birth of her son and also the internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan is both inspiring and bold. Kareena's last two releases at the box office were massive hits and she proved that she is the unbeatable queen of Bollywood. The actress made her social media debut this year and has been blessing our feed with numerous photos of her personal life , which fans of the star are absolutely loving this change. The actress who has always being a style icon was recently spotted taking a stroll with her family in a black floral dress and as looked up her recent picture we discovered how much the star is fond of floral prints. Take a look at these photos of the actress in floral outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    When she stepped out in a yellow floral dress

    When she stepped out in a yellow floral dress

    Lolo and Bebo twinning in their floral outfits. Aren't these two the most beautiful sisters of Bollywood?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Bringing back trendy tank tops

    Bringing back trendy tank tops

    Bebo opted for a peach colored tank top with a pair of denim for her lunch outing.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Stepping out sans makeup

    Stepping out sans makeup

    Kareena in a floral salwar kameez and clean look with her sister Karisma Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Vacay feels with the best

    Vacay feels with the best

    Kareena in a mini floral dress as she poses with Saif Ali Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Winters are the best time

    Winters are the best time

    Kareena in a floral overcoat as she poses for a picture with her son and sister in the Swiss Alps.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Floral shimmer lehenga

    Floral shimmer lehenga

    Kareena opted for a heavy embellished floral lehenga for her brother's wedding earlier this year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    A midi floral summer dress

    A midi floral summer dress

    An off white breezy summer dress to keep your style cool for the heat.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    A yellow floral printed co ord set

    A yellow floral printed co ord set

    Kareena opted for a yellow co ord set with pink floral prints all over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    A black floral printed dress

    A black floral printed dress

    Hair tied up neatly in a bun and sans makeup with this black floral dress, Kareena looked refreshing.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Organza floral saree

    Organza floral saree

    Kareena looks perfect in this pastel coloured saree with huge floral prints and we love how she made it personalised with her nickname Bebo written across it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

