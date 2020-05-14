Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos with Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt display their great camaraderie

1 / 15

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt's snaps together are unmissable

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are amongst the finest and most sought after actresses in Bollywood. Bebo has been ruling the industry for nearly two decades and still gives the Gen Y actors a run for their money! Alia made her big-screen debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012 opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and has been unstoppable ever since. She has delivered innumerable blockbusters like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She is amongst the most loved stars in the country. The actresses delivered one of their most critically acclaimed performances in Udta Punjab, which released in 2016. Alia has always been unapologetically in love with Bebo and has expressed her fondness for the diva on many occasions. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been Alia's inspiration and she penned a letter for her back in 2017. The note read, “Dear Kareena Apne career ke bulandi pe Tumne chuna Chameli jaisa role Par un galliyon mein jo Waqt bitaya, kissi ne na jana Tum ho mere liye ek inspiration – Alia." Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan had expressed her gratitude and love after reading the letter saying “I love you, Alia." Alia also opened up about sharing screen space with the star in Udta Punjab, "Honestly speaking, I am not even trying to compete with Kareena because that would be stupid with me. She is in a different league of acting, stardom and talent altogether. I am still learning and very new to this field. For me, it's a very big thing that I am starring in the same film as her." Raazi star has lately been in the news for her relationship with Kareena Kapoor's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has always been open about their love for each other and often make appearances together. Alia and Bebo have also been often papped together at parties, events and award ceremonies when they displayed their amazing camaraderie. Have a look at some of their best moments together which are hard to miss!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani