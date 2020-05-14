/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos with Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt display their great camaraderie
Alia Bhatt has always been open about her immense love for the superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan. The divas also starred together in Udta Punjab back in 2016. Check out their photos together which are unmissable.
1 / 15
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt's snaps together are unmissable
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are amongst the finest and most sought after actresses in Bollywood. Bebo has been ruling the industry for nearly two decades and still gives the Gen Y actors a run for their money! Alia made her big-screen debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012 opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and has been unstoppable ever since. She has delivered innumerable blockbusters like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She is amongst the most loved stars in the country. The actresses delivered one of their most critically acclaimed performances in Udta Punjab, which released in 2016. Alia has always been unapologetically in love with Bebo and has expressed her fondness for the diva on many occasions. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been Alia's inspiration and she penned a letter for her back in 2017. The note read, “Dear Kareena Apne career ke bulandi pe Tumne chuna Chameli jaisa role Par un galliyon mein jo Waqt bitaya, kissi ne na jana Tum ho mere liye ek inspiration – Alia." Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan had expressed her gratitude and love after reading the letter saying “I love you, Alia." Alia also opened up about sharing screen space with the star in Udta Punjab, "Honestly speaking, I am not even trying to compete with Kareena because that would be stupid with me. She is in a different league of acting, stardom and talent altogether. I am still learning and very new to this field. For me, it's a very big thing that I am starring in the same film as her." Raazi star has lately been in the news for her relationship with Kareena Kapoor's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has always been open about their love for each other and often make appearances together. Alia and Bebo have also been often papped together at parties, events and award ceremonies when they displayed their amazing camaraderie. Have a look at some of their best moments together which are hard to miss!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 15
Style icons for generations
Bebo and Alia have truly been major style icons for everyone. Here is one of their most stylish moments when they were looked ultra-glam at a film festival.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 15
Throwback memories
This rare snap of Kareena and Alia posing for the camera is truly priceless!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Bebo's amazing advice to Alia Bhatt
During one of their recent conversations at a film festival, Kareena Kapoor Khan shelled out one of the best advice for Alia Bhatt and we’re even more in love with her after this. She asked Alia Bhatt not to be a part of the rat race and that she should do justice to her talent. She also asked Alia Bhatt not to sell her talent cheap! Isn’t that just the best professional advice one can receive from their idol?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 15
The divas strike a pose
Bebo and Alia's chic casual style is surely on point in this snap!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Only if looks could kill
Those killer looks rule over the hearts of millions of their fans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Too much talent in one frame
This pic screams of talent as Bebo, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan share frame.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Memorable nights
Arjun, Deepika, Alia and Bebo's amazing pic is all hearts.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
Kareena, Rani and Alia look pretty as ever
Karan Johar shared this amazing pic of the best ladies of his life and took the internet by a storm.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Glam divas with heartthrob Varun Dhawan
Kareena, Alia, Madhuri Dixit, Zeenat Aman and Varun Dhawan look lovely in this pic from the backstage of an awards show!
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
With the Kapoor family
Throwback to the time Alia made her debut at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Alia's endearing birthday wish for her 'favourite'
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share this adorable wish for her all-time favourite star Kareena as she captioned, "Happy Birthday Favourite."
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Picture perfect
This rare snap of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor is a treat for their fans. The 'Raazi' actress looks cute in a red dress, while Bebo nails the all-black look. On the other hand, Karan looks dapper in a black suit with a monochrome shirt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Backstage selfies
Udta Punjab stars pose for a selfie backstage during an awards ceremony.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Kareena, Alia and Karan Johar's glam selfie
Could this selfie be any more glamorous?
Photo Credit : Instagram
