Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos with these arm candies worth more than 14 lakh prove her obsession with them

Kareena Kapoor Khan's style has always left us surprised and today we have these luxury bags that the diva is seen sporting at several occasions, Check them out.
4561 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2020 11:11 am
  • 1 / 15
    There are several reasons Kareena is called the Begum of Bollywood, apart from the fact that she is now married into a Royal family, her charisma and charm over the years on Indian audiences have made her the unbeatable queen of Bollywood. Kareena's on-screen characters from Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Geet from Jab We Met are still one of the most relatable female characters of Indian cinema. The actress recently completed 2 decades in the industry and made her social media debut too this year. Ever since she made her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing insights about her personal life more than ever. From her evening with husband actor Saif Ali Khan to her DIY face masks. Another thing people love most about her social grid are photos of the internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and went on to become a box office hit. Kareena's next role, too, has generated intrigue as the actress will be reuniting with Aamir Khan as his love interest in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Kareena has over the years been a trendsetter in terms of style. From size zero to her palazzo pants in Jab We Met we have seen it all. There is also no doubt about Bebo's love for an easy style that goes along with her statement tee shirts and pants which is often spotted wearing. Over the years another thing which grabbed our attention is her airport style, the beautiful actress donned the best airport looks from Indian attires to oversized tee and jackets and of course her classic collection of boots. However, over the years, her obsession with these bags have stayed the same. We will give you a hint about how these bags are the same ones Farhan Akhtar stays cautious about in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Check out these photos which prove the same.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 15
    These classic handbags of Bebo's start from a price of more than 14 lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 15
    These bags are from the French brand, Hermes.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 15
    Keeping the recent conversions in mind, this Hermes Birkin Black Togo with Gold Hardware will cost you USD 18,356 which is almost 13.8 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 15
    Kareena basically pairs these classic babies with any outfit as they go with any wear from Indian to western.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 15
    When Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out with Karisma in a simple striped tee and black pants when she was still pregnant and carried this Hermes Birkin handbag for adding that glam factor to her look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 15
    In most of Kareena's stylish airport looks you will definitely find these handbags the diva is always seen sporting.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 15
    Kareena pairs them with an oversized graphic white tee and black track pants and we loved the cool look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 15
    Kareena looks travel ready in a tied up bun, a jacket and a pair of denim with her expensive arm candy.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 15
    Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra are also huge fans of this brand Hermes Birkin and its luxe bags.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 15
    Kareena owns these bags in the colour black, red and tan brown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Kareena pulled off this all white Indian look with a tan Hermes bag worth more than 16 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 13 / 15
    Kareena goes sans makeup donnes an all black look and carried her favourite in her arms.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 14 / 15
    Bebo in a sky blue co-ord set with hair style up, gladiators and her tan Hermes Birkin bag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 15 / 15
    Kareena's obsession with these beautiful babies is evident with her photos, aren't they?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

