Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos with these arm candies worth more than 14 lakh prove her obsession with them

Check out these bags Kareena Kapoor Khan is obsessed about

There are several reasons Kareena is called the Begum of Bollywood, apart from the fact that she is now married into a Royal family, her charisma and charm over the years on Indian audiences have made her the unbeatable queen of Bollywood. Kareena's on-screen characters from Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Geet from Jab We Met are still one of the most relatable female characters of Indian cinema. The actress recently completed 2 decades in the industry and made her social media debut too this year. Ever since she made her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing insights about her personal life more than ever. From her evening with husband actor Saif Ali Khan to her DIY face masks. Another thing people love most about her social grid are photos of the internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and went on to become a box office hit. Kareena's next role, too, has generated intrigue as the actress will be reuniting with Aamir Khan as his love interest in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Kareena has over the years been a trendsetter in terms of style. From size zero to her palazzo pants in Jab We Met we have seen it all. There is also no doubt about Bebo's love for an easy style that goes along with her statement tee shirts and pants which is often spotted wearing. Over the years another thing which grabbed our attention is her airport style, the beautiful actress donned the best airport looks from Indian attires to oversized tee and jackets and of course her classic collection of boots. However, over the years, her obsession with these bags have stayed the same. We will give you a hint about how these bags are the same ones Farhan Akhtar stays cautious about in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Check out these photos which prove the same.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani