/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos with these arm candies worth more than 14 lakh prove her obsession with them
Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos with these arm candies worth more than 14 lakh prove her obsession with them
Kareena Kapoor Khan's style has always left us surprised and today we have these luxury bags that the diva is seen sporting at several occasions, Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4561 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 3, 2020 11:11 am
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
Add new comment