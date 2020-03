1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches us how to slay with shimmer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is revealing her humorous side with her social media every now and then and giving us a sneek peek into her personal life as well which is very unlikely for the actress. The actress completes twenty years in the industry this year. The actress started her Bollywood career in 2000 with ‘Refugee’, which starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. She was last seen in the movie Good Newwz opposite actors Akshay Kumar, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani which was a major box office hit. Next, she will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and in the multi starrer Takht opposite Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The diva is a regularly spotted celeb in the city as she accompanies her son Taimur Ali Khan to several outing and numerous shoots. Her fashion game is as strong as her charisma on screen and today we have these top shimmer outifts donned by the superstar whcih gave us major fashion goals. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram