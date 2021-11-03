Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh to Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika; Star kids celebrating their first Diwali

1 / 5

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan will have a special Diwali this year too as she would be celebrating it for the first time with her tiny tot Jehangir Ali Khan. Last year the actress was pregnant with Jeh and this year he will be in her arms to enjoy the festival of lights.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram