Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh to Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika; Star kids celebrating their first Diwali

Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:08 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan will have a special Diwali this year too as she would be celebrating it for the first time with her tiny tot Jehangir Ali Khan. Last year the actress was pregnant with Jeh and this year he will be in her arms to enjoy the festival of lights.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika

    Anuhska Sharma and Virat Kohli's princess, their daughter Vamika too would be celebrating her first Diwali this year. Although the actress has kept her daughter's face hidden from everyone, but we bet the Diwali celebration pictures would steal the limelight.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma/Instagram

    Dia Mirza's son Avyaan

    Dia Mirza had taken all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her pregnancy earlier this year. After the arrival of her son Dia is on cloud 9 and we bet this Diwali is going to be extra special for her.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia/Instagram

    Neha Dhupia's son

    Neha and Angad welcomed their second baby a baby boy a few months back and this Diwali is going to be his first too.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia/Instagram

    Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh's boy Jovan

    Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh's boy Jovan too would be celebrating his first Diwali this year. The couple have not yet revealed the face of their tiny tot but we bet fans cannot wait for their Diwali pictures.

    Photo Credit : Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh's boy Jovan