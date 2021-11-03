Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh to Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika; Star kids celebrating their first Diwali

Kareena Kapoor Khan will have a special Diwali this year too as she would be celebrating it for the first time with her tiny tot Jehangir Ali Khan. Last year the actress was pregnant with Jeh and this year he will be in her arms to enjoy the festival of lights.
Anuhska Sharma and Virat Kohli's princess, their daughter Vamika too would be celebrating her first Diwali this year. Although the actress has kept her daughter's face hidden from everyone, but we bet the Diwali celebration pictures would steal the limelight.
Dia Mirza had taken all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her pregnancy earlier this year. After the arrival of her son Dia is on cloud 9 and we bet this Diwali is going to be extra special for her.
Neha and Angad welcomed their second baby a baby boy a few months back and this Diwali is going to be his first too.
Geeta Basra & Harbhajan Singh's boy Jovan too would be celebrating his first Diwali this year. The couple have not yet revealed the face of their tiny tot but we bet fans cannot wait for their Diwali pictures.
