Kareena Kapoor Khan's THESE photos created headlines and are worth your attention; Check them out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an unbeatable star at the box office and as she completes 2 decades in the industry, have a look at these pictures of the diva which made headlines.
2172 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2020 11:44 am
  • 1 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos which broke the internet

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the boldest and fearless actresses in Bollywood. She has created a milestone in the industry with her professional nature and box office hits. The actress who started her career with the 2000 war film Refugee, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The actress's last two movies Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz were both box-office hits. The Jab We Met star was back to work just months after giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan who is the internet's favourite star kid. Kareena Kapoor Khan's big Instagram debut is what everyone is talking about. Bebo graced the social media platform with a brand collaboration and put a mysterious video of a cat as her first Instagram post. Kareena's style is unmissable and always breaks the internet. The actress's red carpet looks, off-duty looks and vacation pictures and Bebo's stylish looks always get hailed by her fans and critics as well. The actress will soon be seen in the movies Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Today we have these pictures of Bebo which caused quite a storm on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Facing the media with her ex boyfriend Shahid Kapoor post marriage to Saif

    The two starred in the sleeper hit movie Udta Punjab and had critics appreciating their performances. Bebo and Shahid attended their first-ever press conference post-breakup due to Udta Punjab.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    When Sara, Saif and Kareena twinned in white

    The trio stepped out of Bebo's apartment in Bandra twinning in white and the internet lost its calm.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    When Priyanka and Bebo reunited for KWK

    Keeping behind Aitraaz days, catfights due to the same show Koffee with Karan the duo made an appearance last year on the infamous Koffee with Karan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 11
    Kareena was never camera shy no matter what

    Her pregnancy did not stop her from working or making stylish style statements.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    When Kareena was raising temperature even in pregnancy

    Guess who is the coolest mumma in the town!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    When Taimur was born

    Taimur's angelic cherub face is one of the reasons his photos are sold at the highest rates and this is one of the first pictures of the starkid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Sara and Kareena speak about women of today

    When Kareena hosted a show and had Sara Ali Khan as a guest and they spoke about women of today.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Size zero comes to India

    Kareena became the first Indian actress to sport the size "zero" figure for her movie Tashan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 11
    When Kareena and Taimur gave us serious fashion lessons for airport look

    When Kareena and Taimur twinned in several outfits on various occasions but this one was a classic one.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    When Kareena gave self love a new definition in style

    When Kareena gave self-love a new definition in an organza floral saree with "Bebo" written across it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

