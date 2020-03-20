Kareena Kapoor Khan's THESE photos created headlines and are worth your attention; Check them out

1 / 11

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos which broke the internet

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the boldest and fearless actresses in Bollywood. She has created a milestone in the industry with her professional nature and box office hits. The actress who started her career with the 2000 war film Refugee, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The actress's last two movies Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz were both box-office hits. The Jab We Met star was back to work just months after giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan who is the internet's favourite star kid. Kareena Kapoor Khan's big Instagram debut is what everyone is talking about. Bebo graced the social media platform with a brand collaboration and put a mysterious video of a cat as her first Instagram post. Kareena's style is unmissable and always breaks the internet. The actress's red carpet looks, off-duty looks and vacation pictures and Bebo's stylish looks always get hailed by her fans and critics as well. The actress will soon be seen in the movies Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Today we have these pictures of Bebo which caused quite a storm on the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram