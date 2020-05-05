/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan &Taimur Ali Khan's true blue royal sides in pics is UNMISSABLE, Check them out
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan &Taimur Ali Khan's true blue royal sides in pics is UNMISSABLE, Check them out
We all love when this Royal family of Bollywood blesses our feed with their pictures. Today check out Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan &Taimur Ali Khan's photos where they are setting goals as a family in their royal way.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3982 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 5, 2020 07:45 am
1 / 15
The Royals of Bollywood
For nearly 8 years now Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. In her interviews and on numerous talk shows the actress has never been afraid to speak her mind. The actress appeared in Season 3 with her then-boyfriend and now husband, Saif Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan back in 2010 and described her relationship with Saif as the most stable relationship ever. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning hearts on social media with her humorous side ever since she made her Instagram debut. Her co-star Ki and Ka, Arjun Kapoor, recently decided to troll out the actress. How? Well, Arjun shared a meme on 'Keep Home stay Safe' where Arjun put up a photo of Saif Ali Khan instead of 'Safe' and he wrote alongside the post, "@kareenakapoorkhan always gives me the best advice. Recently on Sunday in the I For India concert, the massive four-hour-long concert which witnessed various artists all around the world coming together under one digital platform to collect funds for those affected by the Coronavirus crisis, both Saif and Bebo made an appearance. The star couple concentrated on assisting the financially poorer parts of society that have been most affected by the prolonged shutdown period imposed across the world. They also shared how, in the present days, spending time with family members has proven to be a blessing. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are amongst Bollywood's power couples. The couple fell for each other on the sets of the movie, Tashan. The two never fails to give us the ultimate goals for the couple. Even though they did not work against each other after marriage, their chemistry off-screen manages to grab all our attention every now and then. Time and again, Bebo has mentioned how marrying Saif was her life's best decision. She also said Saif has given her the freedom to live life the way she wants. Saif, on the other hand, once said Bebo has been a good influence on him and that she gives him a sense of stability. Despite their absence from social media the Pataudis managed to be the internet's favourite family given their amazing holiday pictures and public appearances together in the airport or at Bollywood events. Their son Taimur Ali Khan's is the most papped celeb kid in the country and people can't get enough of his cute looks. Today take a look at these stunning photos of the trio together which scream their true blue Pataudi genes.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
2 / 15
Annual Diwali appearances
The father-son duo clad in twinning white kurta-pajama and Kareena in a sage green colour kurti set
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
3 / 15
Stunning airport appearances
Look at Taimur! He is actually looking like a bundle of joy.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
4 / 15
Of course! No one can beat this family's look at Sonam Kapoor's wedding
When the trio decided to twin for actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding and the internet lost its cool.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
5 / 15
Smart casual looks
One of the most papped family in the country the Pataudis never fail to make a lasting impression with their looks.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
6 / 15
The iconic wave
Apart from the signature wave of the Pataudis we are absolutely crushing over those boots of Tim Tim.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
7 / 15
Their international looks which make us love them even more
The trio in this stunning picture are stealing our hearts with their looks in Switzerland.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Their adorable vacation photos
How happy does this royal family look in these pictures?
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
When Saif donnes his royal look
And has the internet crushing over the Kal Ho Na Hoo star all over again.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
When they dress up for a black tie event
The trio all set to steal all the limelight at an event in their best black-tie outfits.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
Whenever the trio twins
Sweet Taimur looks all set for his outing in a white kurta pajama like his dad with an adorable cap.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
12 / 15
When they give away the perfect snap for paparazzi in style
The trio all set for a family reunion in style. Kareena and Saif donning shades and Tim Tim in his adorable self.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
13 / 15
Taimur's gleeful poses with his star parents
The trio snapped in a perfect frame before an event.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Redefining airport style
On their way to Pataudi, their stylish outerwear did set some major style goals for families.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
15 / 15
Special occasion at Pataudi palace
The go to destination to spend those special moments with the family.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment