Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan &Taimur Ali Khan's true blue royal sides in pics is UNMISSABLE, Check them out

The Royals of Bollywood

For nearly 8 years now Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. In her interviews and on numerous talk shows the actress has never been afraid to speak her mind. The actress appeared in Season 3 with her then-boyfriend and now husband, Saif Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan back in 2010 and described her relationship with Saif as the most stable relationship ever. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning hearts on social media with her humorous side ever since she made her Instagram debut. Her co-star Ki and Ka, Arjun Kapoor, recently decided to troll out the actress. How? Well, Arjun shared a meme on 'Keep Home stay Safe' where Arjun put up a photo of Saif Ali Khan instead of 'Safe' and he wrote alongside the post, "@kareenakapoorkhan always gives me the best advice. Recently on Sunday in the I For India concert, the massive four-hour-long concert which witnessed various artists all around the world coming together under one digital platform to collect funds for those affected by the Coronavirus crisis, both Saif and Bebo made an appearance. The star couple concentrated on assisting the financially poorer parts of society that have been most affected by the prolonged shutdown period imposed across the world. They also shared how, in the present days, spending time with family members has proven to be a blessing. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are amongst Bollywood's power couples. The couple fell for each other on the sets of the movie, Tashan. The two never fails to give us the ultimate goals for the couple. Even though they did not work against each other after marriage, their chemistry off-screen manages to grab all our attention every now and then. Time and again, Bebo has mentioned how marrying Saif was her life's best decision. She also said Saif has given her the freedom to live life the way she wants. Saif, on the other hand, once said Bebo has been a good influence on him and that she gives him a sense of stability. Despite their absence from social media the Pataudis managed to be the internet's favourite family given their amazing holiday pictures and public appearances together in the airport or at Bollywood events. Their son Taimur Ali Khan's is the most papped celeb kid in the country and people can't get enough of his cute looks. Today take a look at these stunning photos of the trio together which scream their true blue Pataudi genes.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani