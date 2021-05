1 / 8

Pictures of the Pataudi family

The Pataudi family belongs to the former princely state of Pataudi. The first ever nawab, Faiz Talab Khan became the nawab of the Pataudi state in 1804 and his descendants went ahead to rule the state till 1949 after merging with East Punjab. The Pataudis retained their title and were granted privy purses by the Indian Government in 1971. The last ruling nawab was Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and the last recognised titular nawab was his son, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Both, the father and the son were great cricketers of their time and have also been the captain of the Indian cricketer team. The current head of the family is Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore’s son, Saif Ali Khan. The celebrity couple has two more children, actor Soha Ali Khan and jewellery designer, Saba Ali Khan. Saif and Soha are Bollywood actors and are married to actors from the industry. Saif Ali Khan’s only daughter, Sara Ali Khan is also a Bollywood actor. Here are pictures of the beautiful Pataudi family that prove they all share a great relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Saba Ali Khan Instagram