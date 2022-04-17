Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan; Here’s a look at celebs’ Maldives diaries

1 / 6

Maldives Diaries

In the last few years, many Bollywood actors have visited the tropical paradise Maldives. The exotic location became everyone’s favourite holiday destination during the pandemic. Indeed, the beach vibes attracted a number of tourists and our Bollywood celebrities were no different. Though they managed to stay indoors, they did not miss the opportunity to grab their first chance for a holiday getaway. Our Bollywood stars are known for celebrating each festival or occasion in their unique ways. Amidst the hustle-bustle of the showbiz world, actors try hard to take out time to spend with their families. Be it birthdays or anniversaries, most of them prefer to fly off to new destinations and explore the world. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, many celebrities enjoyed beach time with their friends and family members. Several star kids also made their way to the tropical paradise and their social media handles were flooded with pictures from the vacations. As things have begun to normalise in our country and since we are getting back on track and people are resuming their normal lives, we bring pictures of five celebrities who stunned their fans with their Maldives diaries.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram