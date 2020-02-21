Home
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood stars who donned similar outfits

We often come across fashion wars between actresses. However, here is a list of times when actresses wore similar outfits as their actors and absolutely aced it. Check it out.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: February 21, 2020 04:07 pm
    Bollywood actors who donned similar outfits

    Fashion wars is not a big deal in B-town. From wearing similar outfits to donning similar accessories or carrying expensive arm candies, actresses have often given each other some major fashion inspirations. With Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's similar sarees or a face off between the ultimate fashionista's Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, we often come across mind-blowing outfits and style goals. However, really few people have known or noticed times when our female superstars took style inspirations from some of our favourite actors or vice versa. We have today listed for you a list of actresses who wore outfits similarly to the male actors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram, Viral Bhayani

    Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor's fashion face-off has been one of the most talked about. The actor was dressed in the suit for his Kabir Singh promotions, while the actress donned the suit for an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    The Padmaavat co-stars and real life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look stunning in this quirky yet fun outfit. This colourful dress looks extremely well on the actors and they are big time fashion goals for us.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh

    They might be pole opposites as people, but this fashion face-off between them was unbelievable. Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh wore similar outfits and they both nailed it as they looked amazing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Once again, the real life couple leave everyone speechless in similar red outfits Both the actors donned similar red pantsuits and indeed looked amazing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor wore similar t-shirts for their airport look and they both carried it off with utmost style and class.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

