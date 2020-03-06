Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kim Kardashian West to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Celebs who rocked the latex outfits like a pro; Check it out

Kim Kardashian West to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Celebs who rocked the latex outfits like a pro; Check it out

Latex outfits are one of the latest trends and check out times when our favourite celebs absolutely rocked the look with ease.
3475 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Divas who rocked the latex outfits

    Divas who rocked the latex outfits

    Our beloved personalities from the entertainment industry never shy away from experimenting with their looks and giving us major style goals. From fur coats to absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Sonakshi Sinha was once styled in a red latex dress which became the talk of the town. Kim Kardashian West has been in news recently for her latex outfits of various shades. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor recently became popular for her black latex outfit during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. Well, she absolutely slayed it and there is no denying that. Ranveer Singh's quirky sense of style is always a hit and leaves everyone speechless. Laal Singh Chaddha actor is style icon for many and keeps impressing us with her fashion sense. However, many celebs have also experimented with their looks and rocked the latex outfits. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani, Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston absolutely slays in this black outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty images

  • 3 / 9
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    The Khaali Peeli actress looks amazing as she donned a pink and black ensemble to an event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus nails the look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 9
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    The Takht actress made heads turn as she dressed up in this pretty silver latex skirt for an event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Rihanna

    Rihanna

    Rihanna teaches us how to slay a black latex outfit with ease.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 9
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt is a bonafide fashionista.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Kim Kardashian West

    Kim Kardashian West

    The mother of four makes hearts skip a beat as she looks sensational in this outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The diva is one hell of a stunner in this look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 times the actress\' outfits screamed DRAMA and broke the internet
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 times the actress' outfits screamed DRAMA and broke the internet
Ranveer Singh\'s latest airport look shows the actor\'s uber cool side; See PHOTOS
Ranveer Singh's latest airport look shows the actor's uber cool side; See PHOTOS
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy\'s Anniversary Special: Check out these UNMISSABLE photos of the star couple
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's Anniversary Special: Check out these UNMISSABLE photos of the star couple
Mira Rajput\'s THROWBACK pictures are absolutely delightful; Have a look
Mira Rajput's THROWBACK pictures are absolutely delightful; Have a look
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Takht actress is the BEST big sister to Khushi and here\'s PROOF
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Takht actress is the BEST big sister to Khushi and here's PROOF
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood star\'s INTERESTING incidents from their debut films
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood star's INTERESTING incidents from their debut films

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement