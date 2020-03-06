Kim Kardashian West to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Celebs who rocked the latex outfits like a pro; Check it out

1 / 9

Divas who rocked the latex outfits

Our beloved personalities from the entertainment industry never shy away from experimenting with their looks and giving us major style goals. From fur coats to absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Sonakshi Sinha was once styled in a red latex dress which became the talk of the town. Kim Kardashian West has been in news recently for her latex outfits of various shades. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor recently became popular for her black latex outfit during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. Well, she absolutely slayed it and there is no denying that. Ranveer Singh's quirky sense of style is always a hit and leaves everyone speechless. Laal Singh Chaddha actor is style icon for many and keeps impressing us with her fashion sense. However, many celebs have also experimented with their looks and rocked the latex outfits. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani, Getty Images