From Lauv to Snoop Dogg, THESE international artists sang in Bollywood movies

1 / 6

THESE international artists sang in Bollywood movies

Recently, American pop singer-composer Lauv, popularly known for his ‘I like me Better’ track collaborated with Indian music composer Rochak Kohli for a beautiful track named ‘Dil Na Jaaneya’ for the upcoming movie Good Newwz, which dropped a while ago. Lauv also says that he feels honoured to be part of such a film which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about the film, Good Newwz revolves around two married couple who try to conceive a baby with the help of IVF process, but the blunder triggers a series of hilarious scenes for both the couples. The film would be hitting the theatres on December 27. The track is soothing to the ears and has one of the most beautifully penned lyrics. Bollywood’s obsession with International artists has been quite evident for a long time. Many International artists have lent their voice and music to some of these remarkable Bollywood movies. Let’s look back to these Bollywood movies, which created a buzz among the public, especially for the tracks sung by International artists :

Photo Credit : Instagram