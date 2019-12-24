Home
From Lauv to Snoop Dogg, THESE international artists sang in Bollywood movies

Many International artists have lent their voice and music to some of these remarkable Bollywood movies. Let’s look back to these Bollywood movies, which created a buzz among the public, especially for the tracks sung by these International artists :
    THESE international artists sang in Bollywood movies

    Recently, American pop singer-composer Lauv, popularly known for his ‘I like me Better’ track collaborated with Indian music composer Rochak Kohli for a beautiful track named ‘Dil Na Jaaneya’ for the upcoming movie Good Newwz, which dropped a while ago. Lauv also says that he feels honoured to be part of such a film which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about the film, Good Newwz revolves around two married couple who try to conceive a baby with the help of IVF process, but the blunder triggers a series of hilarious scenes for both the couples. The film would be hitting the theatres on December 27. The track is soothing to the ears and has one of the most beautifully penned lyrics. Bollywood’s obsession with International artists has been quite evident for a long time. Many International artists have lent their voice and music to some of these remarkable Bollywood movies. Let’s look back to these Bollywood movies, which created a buzz among the public, especially for the tracks sung by International artists :

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Jab Harry Met Sejal - Diplo

    American Dj Diplo, worked with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to compose the song ‘Phurrrr’ for the Bollywood movie “Jab Harry Met Sejal”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Shivaay - The Vamps

    Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan partnered with The Vamps when they visited India and it was decided that the group will record a song for his movie ‘Shivaay’.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Blue - Kylie Minogue

    The catchy song ‘Chiggy Wiggy’ in Akshay Kumar’s “Blue” was sung by Australian singer, Kylie Minogue. Kylie’s song had that catchy tune, which we can groove even today.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Ra.One - Akon

    ‘Chammak Challo’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Ra.One was sung by American singer, Akon. The song was a huge hit in the year 2011.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Singh is Kinng - Snoop Dogg

    The American rapper Snoop Dogg took Bollywood by storm when he sang the title song for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Singh is Kinng’.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

