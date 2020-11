1 / 8

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a white outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The beautiful actress keeps creating buzz because of her interesting projects and personal life. For the uninitiated, Bebo is expecting her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan. The couple already have a son named Taimur Ali Khan whose popularity knows no bounds. The little munchkin is set to become a big brother. Post announcing her second pregnancy, Bebo has been sharing her pictures on social media and flaunting her pregnancy glow, as well as, baby bump. She has also been making public appearances in the city. Though she is pregnant, work is also her priority. Just yesterday, Bebo was spotted shooting for her talk show. Today, Bebo was spotted outside the studio. Dressed in a white dress, Bebo is looking beautiful. For the unversed, Bebo will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a remake of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer Forrest Gump. Fans and followers of Bebo and Aamir are eagerly looking forward to the duo's film. Having said that, check out Bebo's latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani