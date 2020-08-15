Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor Khan's old vacay pic to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's candid moment; Recap of the week

Just like every week, this week, a lot happened in the entertainment industry. Speaking of that, take a look at some of the most liked pictures of this week.
14772 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    A look at the most liked pictures of the week

    A look at the most liked pictures of the week

    Just like every week, this week, a lot happened in the entertainment industry. From pregnancy announcement to birthday celebration and more, this week was full of surprises and much more. Starting with one of the big news of the week, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child. The couple shared an official statement and announced the news of pregnancy which later took the internet by storm. The statement reads as, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!!" The couple further thanked their well wishers for all their love and support. Many fans including celebrities congratulated the couple on the good news. Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a post teasing Saif who is going to become father again. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra, and Rhea Kapoor were among others who wished the power couple. Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday and shared pictures on Instagram giving fans an insight into her birthday celebration. On the other hand, Natasa Stankovic who recently welcomed a baby boy with Hardik Pandya shared a few snaps with her newborn baby. Speaking of that, here's a list of the most liked pictures of this week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks beyond beautiful in this throwback pic. Also, as always, her travel style is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Natasa Stankovic

    Natasa shared few snaps on her Instagram and captioned it as, "When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Sara Ali Khan

    The Simmba actress turned 25 and shared a series of snaps and videos on her Instagram giving fans an insight into her birthday celebration.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

    Bebo's throwback vacay pic with Saif and Taimur is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Sonam K Ahuja and Shraddha Kapoor

    Who do you think wore this yellow dress better?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

    The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya goofing around with her at Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham. How cute is the snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Allu Arjun and Sneha

    Niharika Konidela, the daughter of Nagendra Babu and the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan recently got engaged to her partner Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Allu Arjun made a stylish appearance along with his wife Sneha who looked stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

